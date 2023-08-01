Delicious and Low-Calorie Zucchini Rolls Stuffed with Ham and Cheese Recipe

Zucchini rolls stuffed with ham and cheese have become the latest culinary sensation, and it’s not just because they taste delicious. These rolls, according to a recipe shared by iFood.it, come with an astonishingly low calorie count of only 37 calories per roll. This makes them an ideal choice for those looking for a light and healthy dish that is hard to resist.

The recipe calls for a few simple ingredients including zucchini, baked ham or turkey breast, stretched curd cheese (such as mozzarella or provolone), grated Parmesan cheese, and bread crumbs. With just these five ingredients, anyone can create a flavorful and filling dish that can be served as a light second course or as an appetizer.

To prepare the rolls, start by washing the zucchini and cutting them into thin slices using a mandoline. Boil the slices in salted water for a few minutes and then drain them well, ensuring all excess water is removed. Once dry, season the zucchini slices with a drizzle of oil, grated Parmesan cheese, and bread crumbs. Mix well to evenly coat the slices.

To assemble the rolls, place a slice of breaded zucchini on a flat surface and top it with a slice of ham or turkey breast. Cut the meat to the same size as the zucchini slice. Then, add a piece of stretched curd cheese on one end of the slice and tightly roll up the zucchini, enclosing the cheese filling.

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius in static mode. Place the rolls on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, making sure they are positioned close to each other. Sprinkle some additional grated Parmesan cheese on top before baking. Cook the rolls in the oven for approximately 15 minutes or until they acquire a nice golden color on the surface.

The end result is a plate of super light and delicious zucchini rolls with a flavorful filling and a crispy breaded exterior. Each roll boasts only 37 calories, which may seem unbelievable considering their irresistible taste. However, one bite is bound to lead to another, and soon enough, it becomes nearly impossible to stop indulging in these delectable treats.

So why not give this recipe a try? With just a handful of ingredients and a few simple steps, you can create a dish that is not only mouthwatering but also figure-friendly. These zucchini rolls are sure to become a new favorite for both the health-conscious and the food enthusiasts alike.

