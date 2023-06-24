Delicious aromatic rose jelly recipe!

Fresh rolls, numerous cheese and cold cuts and various spreads – is this what your Sunday breakfast looks like too? Whether made from strawberries, blueberries, rhubarb, etc. – jam always makes us happy and tastes great at any time of the day. But would you like a bit of variety on the table? How about making rose jam yourself, for example? In addition to its mesmerizing fragrance and incredible beauty, the rose is also an extremely popular culinary and medicinal plant, and there are many types of edible roses that are safe to eat. But enough talk – read on and try our rose jam recipe as soon as possible!

Make rose jam yourself

Whether light snack ideas for the summer or an extensive brunch with friends and family – we love to spoil our loved ones with a wide variety of delicacies. It doesn’t always have to be the classic chocolate spread or strawberry jam. To make the morning breakfast something extraordinary, we will make rose jam ourselves! The scent and taste are just so alluring, after the first bite you’ll wonder why roses aren’t a staple in your pantry. The recipe for our rose jelly is super simple and will be perfect even for beginners. However, it is very important to note that the rose petals are untreated and not sprayed.

Ingredients

200 grams of fresh rose petals 500 grams of preserving sugar (1:2) 650 ml of water The juice and zest of 3 lemons 1 pack of vanilla sugar or 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

preparation

Rinse the rose petals with cold water and drain completely in a colander. Carefully cut off the white leaf heel with a sharp knife. Place the rose petals in a large saucepan and drizzle with the lemon juice. Boil the water in the kettle and pour it over the rose petals. Cover and leave the pot to steep overnight at room temperature. Heat the mixture over medium heat and add the jam sugar and vanilla sugar. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5-8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is slightly thickened. Pour the still hot jam into mason jars, close tightly and place lid-side down on a tea towel. Let it cool down completely and voilà – it’s that easy to make rose jam yourself.

Which roses are edible?

There are now more than 300 different types of roses and new breeds are constantly being added. And if you want to make rose jam yourself, you might be wondering which roses are edible. As a rule, only the so-called “real” roses are suitable for consumption. These include only cultivated and wild roses of the genus Rose. For example, the damask rose, the English rose, historical shrub rose and wild roses such as the vinegar rose and the potato rose are particularly aromatic. The rule is – the riper the flowers, the sweeter the leaves taste.

Note, however, that only the flowers are edible – the stems and leaves are inedible. Other species with “rose” in their names, such as peonies, Christmas roses, and haricot roses, although they have pink leaves, belong to different genera and can even be poisonous. To make rose jam yourself, always use roses that you have picked yourself or bought from the organic market that have not been sprayed with chemical preservatives.

Is rose jam healthy?

You already know how to make rose jam yourself. But now the question arises: is it healthy and what are the benefits of eating it? Like all other jams, rose jam uses sugar and unfortunately lacks essential fiber, minerals and vitamins. As a general rule, it’s perfectly fine to enjoy rose jam every now and then as part of a varied diet. However, it is important to pay attention to portion sizes and total sugar intake. But here are some of the benefits that eating rose jam brings to our health.

Rose petals are surprisingly rich in antioxidants, which neutralize free radicals and protect the body’s cells. The tannins contained in rose petals have an anti-inflammatory effect in the human body and can relieve digestive problems. Rose jam helps remove toxins from the body and purify the blood. This in turn contributes to healthy and clear skin and prevents various skin problems such as blackheads, acne, etc. 1-2 teaspoons of rose jam has an antispasmodic effect and can significantly relieve menstrual cramps in women. The essential oils contained in rose petals help with inflammation in the mouth or toothache.

