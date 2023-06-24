Other than veal, this meat has the same proteins: it costs 3 times less

You really should try this type of meat, because it tastes good and is rich in protein, just like veal.

There is a type of carne which, in fact, has a good amount of proteinbut which, perhaps, is not very popular.

Meat consumption in Italy

I meat dishes they are, of course, numerous and truly appetizing within Italian gastronomy.

Of course, we must also admit that, in recent years, there has been a rather decisive diffusion of people who have decided to opt for a vegetarian or vegan diet.

In fact, according to recent data, dating back to last year, there appear to be well around 800 thousand individuals who have made the decision not to consume food of animal origin.

Be that as it may, beyond personal principles, apparently, there are some types of meat which, nowadays, weigh in a particular way on the pockets of Italians.

On the other hand, by now, even shopping at the supermarket has become something onerous, given that many families find it difficult to make ends meet.

In fact, we are well aware that even basic necessities have reached gods extraordinary prices that, only a few years ago, one would not have even imagined.

As, cut expenses it has become a rather common practice and the shopping cart often remains quite empty.

However, despite this problematic situation, apparently, according to the survey carried out by Coldirettimeat consumption should be around 79 kg per capita per year.

In Italian gastronomy, however, there are really many delicious recipes which can be made with meat dishes.

However, the carne it is certainly not one of the products that costs less. Indeed, to tell the truth, one could say quite the opposite.

The type of meat that has the same proteins as veal and costs even less

The carnedespite the fashion of the vegetarianism and veganism present in the modern era, it still remains something appetizing that many cannot give up.

However, these days, it’s not easy to find cheap. Thus, those who appreciate the dog-based dishesoften have to overspend.

Be that as it may, meat has some proteins with a high biological value. On the other hand, meat has high quality proteins.

Then, moreover, the flesh bestows the essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own.

If, however, for many families the cost of veal and beef have become, inevitably, too exclusive, so there is an alternative.

In this regard, therefore, there is a type of meat that has a lower price and which, precisely, can be suitable for all budgets.

We are referring, precisely, to the so-called diaper which, moreover, is rich in protein and iron.

In this case, it is a strip characterized by a membrane of fat and with a pulpy lombatello.

In fact, it’s also easy to prepare, since it can be done alla grill o in panand, perhaps, if you prefer, pizza maker.

In short, this part is definitely less expensive, suitable for everyone, but, nevertheless, very appetizing. So, next time you are going to eat meat, then, you really should choose the diaper.