Dentures: what is a case of hardship?

Those with low income who are legally insured or certain groups of people can receive a higher subsidy for dentures from their health insurance company.

Those with low income who are legally insured or certain groups of people can receive a higher subsidy for dentures from their health insurance company. This means that regular care is free of charge. For treatment that goes beyond standard care, the health insurance company pays double the fixed subsidy in hardship cases. Insured persons must apply for the hardship regulation with their statutory health insurance company.

