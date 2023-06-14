Rescued girl in Colombia: Mother told us to leave before she died for four days – Lianhe Zaobao

17
- Rescued girl in Colombia: mother told us to leave before she died after living for four days Lianhe Zaobao
- 4 children survived 40 days in the jungle after the plane crash and were rescued. The miracle comes from life education Outlook Oriental Weekly
- 4 brothers and sisters trapped in the jungle for 40 days miraculously survived, the hero behind the scenes was “it” | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- 40 days after the air crash, the details of the survival of the four children were exposed: the 13-year-old sister led the younger siblings to pick fruit in the jungle to survive, and the mother’s exhortation became the motivation to live_Rescue_Leslie sohu
- Daily News｜Colombian child rescued after 40 days in the jungle after plane crash, Canadian government seizes and confiscates a Russian cargo plane Caixin Picture Channel
- View full coverage on Google News