Home » Rescued girl in Colombia: Mother told us to leave before she died for four days – Lianhe Zaobao
World

Rescued girl in Colombia: Mother told us to leave before she died for four days – Lianhe Zaobao

by admin
Rescued girl in Colombia: Mother told us to leave before she died for four days – Lianhe Zaobao
  1. Rescued girl in Colombia: mother told us to leave before she died after living for four days Lianhe Zaobao
  2. 4 children survived 40 days in the jungle after the plane crash and were rescued. The miracle comes from life education Outlook Oriental Weekly
  3. 4 brothers and sisters trapped in the jungle for 40 days miraculously survived, the hero behind the scenes was “it” | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. 40 days after the air crash, the details of the survival of the four children were exposed: the 13-year-old sister led the younger siblings to pick fruit in the jungle to survive, and the mother’s exhortation became the motivation to live_Rescue_Leslie sohu
  5. Daily News｜Colombian child rescued after 40 days in the jungle after plane crash, Canadian government seizes and confiscates a Russian cargo plane Caixin Picture Channel
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Colombia vs. Peru. What time does the National Team play?

You may also like

Verona, falls into the pool: 3-year-old boy dies

Average exchange rate of the euro 14 June...

Japan, shooting in a military polygon: three injured

Putin: “Precision weapons and drones are in short...

Vacation Montenegro airplane Banja Luka Tivat | Entertainment

Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine |...

Vremenska prognoza Wednesday 14 June 2023 | Vremenska...

Flavia Franzoni, wife and great adviser to Romano...

The toothache made me sleepless all night!Biden undergoes...

Dinner for Frattesi, Inter ready to offer Mulattieri:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy