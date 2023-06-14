Home » Together we have completed more than 30 Italian courses
Together we have completed more than 30 Italian courses

Together we have completed more than 30 Italian courses

The Italian course with Christine Gotthalmseder has been a fixture in the calendar of the BFI Upper Austria in Ried for years. For the 32nd time, a fixed group of eight course participants is now completing a course to further improve their knowledge of Italian. The 33rd course in autumn is already firmly booked again. A second group of five people will start the 35th follow-up course in autumn and have been learning the Italian language together for eleven years. Not only the language skills were built up in the courses, but above all a lively community. The course offerings can be found online at www.bfi-ooe.at

Has been there for eleven years
Image: BFI Upper Austria
