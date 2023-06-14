Together we have completed more than 30 Italian courses

The Italian course with Christine Gotthalmseder has been a fixture in the calendar of the BFI Upper Austria in Ried for years. For the 32nd time, a fixed group of eight course participants is now completing a course to further improve their knowledge of Italian. The 33rd course in autumn is already firmly booked again. A second group of five people will start the 35th follow-up course in autumn and have been learning the Italian language together for eleven years. Not only the language skills were built up in the courses, but above all a lively community. The course offerings can be found online at www.bfi-ooe.at

