‘Tulio Recommends’, among the WhatsApp channels followed by Mark Zuckerberg

The story behind Tulio Recommends

It is likely that the recipe for a perfect life will never exist, although many times perseverance and “perrenque” are key ingredients to pave the way to success. A rather elusive goal, hopelessly idealized with a lot of imaginaries that time takes care of fading away and that sometimes, when it is achieved, it is difficult for the eye of others to understand the sweat and tears that have cost to get there.

An example of this struggle is Tulio Zuloaga, popularly known as Tulio Recomienda, today one of the most successful chefs and food critics on the entire internet. Famous, among other things, for resurrecting restaurants throughout Colombia, thanks to its loyal community of more than five million people on Facebook, 2.4 million on Instagram, 1.8 million on TikTok, and more than 700,000 on YouTube.

It may interest you: The recipe for success in Tulio’s ‘rebel’ kitchen Recommends

A man who, with success on his shoulders, today humbly admits to being a true “master in failure.” And it is that, before becoming the digital giant of today, Tulio was a singer, actor, auto mechanic and even a radio dj, baptized at that time as “Dj Tu Tu Tulio”. In dialogue with Kienyke.com, he opened his heart and told unpublished details of the long road that led him to be a gastronomic benchmark in the country.