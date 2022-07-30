Home Health Denying rumors that it will be shutting down in the summer, Google emphasizes that the Stadia cloud streaming game service will continue to operate
Health

Denying rumors that it will be shutting down in the summer, Google emphasizes that the Stadia cloud streaming game service will continue to operate

by admin
Denying rumors that it will be shutting down in the summer, Google emphasizes that the Stadia cloud streaming game service will continue to operate

In response to recent market rumors that Google’s cloud-based game streaming service will be shut down this summer, Google earlier tweetedrespond to clarificationemphasizing that it will continue to operate in the future and provide more game services.

Since the current development model is obviously different from the original idea, it is even more inclined to cooperate with external companies, so that external companies can use Stadia technology to create their own streaming game services, plus former Google Stadia head Jade Raymond, Google vice president and Stadia products Key figures such as the person in charge, John Justice, left one after another, and Google also canceled its own game-related business, making the future of Stadia services obviously more uncertain.

However, Google responded earlier and emphasized that the Stadia service will continue to operate, and will continue to provide more free games for Stadia Pro subscribers, such as “Saints of the Black Street 3: Remastered Edition”, “Santa: Half”, which are expected to be available in August. Elf Hero and Murder by Numbers, as well as Ubisoft’s upcoming “Rage of the Sea” in November this year, and EA’s “FIFA 23” expected to be launched in late September this year will all be on Stadia services.

However, based on the fact that many of Google’s services in the past were closed after the lack of a sufficient number of users, whether it can attract more people to use it at present, and under the squeeze of similar services provided by Microsoft, Sony, NVIDIA, and Amazon, the Stadia service will be It’s hard to say whether it will announce the closure one day, or just keep the technical cooperation business.

See also  Umbria opens an illegal gymnasium and collects citizenship income

You may also like

West nile virus, also infected mosquitoes in Lazio....

The first case of monkeypox is isolated at...

if you have it at home, throw it...

General practitioners arrive at the Ljubljana San Lazzaro...

Monkeypox, first death in Europe: hospitalized and died...

Monkeypox: Spain confirms first death – World

Torrid heat, what are its effects on the...

Drugs and heat waves, interaction with dangerous effects

Nuclear medicine, sudden failure of the pet: exams...

Smallpox of monkeys, Bassetti: “Safe sex campaign urgently”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy