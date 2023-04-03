For a long time, aluminum in deodorant was considered harmful. Some time ago this statement was refuted. Nevertheless, many people like to use deodorant without aluminum. What you should consider when buying and what you should know about the topic.

There was a time when deodorant with aluminum was considered harmful: In 2014, the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) prepared a health risk assessment for antiperspirants containing aluminum for the first time. Neurotoxic developmental disorders and damage to the kidneys, liver and bones cannot be ruled out if the body absorbs too much aluminum through the use of antiperspirants, it was said at the time. The ingredient has also been linked to breast cancer and Alzheimer’s.

In 2020, however, the BfR issued a statement and corrected the statement from that time. Among other things, it says: “According to the current state of scientific knowledge, health impairments from the regular use of antiperspirants containing ACH are unlikely. When assessing the risk of aluminum, however, it is fundamentally important to take into account the total intake via the various entry routes such as food or aluminum-containing products for the to consider food contact.”

And further: “The contribution of aluminium-containing antiperspirants to the total exposure to aluminum is significantly lower than previously assumed.” Two studies from 2016 and 2019 showed this. While it is still true that aluminum intake can be dangerous, particularly through food. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has communicated a maximum limit of one milligram of aluminum per kilogram of body weight and per week. However, it is now classified as unlikely that a higher amount of it gets into the body through a deodorant or antiperspirant.

Why is there aluminum in deodorant?



In everyday language, a deodorant is both an antiperspirant with aluminum and a deodorant for spraying, a deodorant cream Deo-Stick or a roll-on deodorant without this substance. An antiperspirant is actually a product containing aluminum that is primarily used to specifically reduce sweating. A deodorant, on the other hand, usually acts primarily against the smell that has already developed and does not necessarily contain aluminum salts. Important to know: These aluminum salts are needed to reduce sweating. Because when aluminum salts, such as aluminum chloride, meet the proteins in the sweat, deposits form. These should close the sweat pores. Plus: The skin contracts as a result, so that the sweat ducts narrow. Antiperspirants therefore always contain aluminum and often also fragrances and antibacterial ingredients that are supposed to also inhibit underarm odor.

Deodorant, on the other hand, can also do without aluminum, but then it does not inhibit sweating itself, but only counteracts the smell. And often in addition to fragrances with the help of antibacterial ingredients that the growth conditions of the bacteria from the sweat can worsen. These are responsible for the unpleasant odor when sweating. Sweat itself is odorless. Only the bacteria in the armpits, which break down the components of sweat (especially fatty acids), are responsible for the typical smell of sweat.

When should I use a deodorant without aluminum?



If you are worried about ingesting aluminium, it is advisable to avoid using products containing aluminum or at least to use creams or rollers instead of a spray so that you do not inhale the aluminium. If you have just shaved your armpits, you should also not use a product containing ACH, which can otherwise penetrate the skin better. Even if you have sensitive skin, natural products are a better choice. If you do not tend to sweat profusely, it is also not necessary to use antiperspirants. Even on cooler days, a deodorant with (natural) fragrances is usually sufficient to combat odors. In addition, organic products are more sustainable and usually better for the environment.

Which deodorant without aluminum is worth it?



Since a deodorant without aluminum is usually not as strong as an antiperspirant or a deodorant with aluminum, the deodorant of choice should contain antibacterial ingredients and fragrances. If you value sustainability and harmless ingredients, it is best to use an organic deodorant. The following three deodorants do not contain aluminum and are also recommended in other respects:

Basis Sensitive Natural and Sensitive Deo Creme von Lavera



Organic aloe vera and natural minerals reduce this Deocreme von Lavera the growth of odour-causing bacteria and thus naturally prevent the development of sweat odour. According to the manufacturer, the effect should last for 48 hours. There are no microplastics, the recipe is biodegradable and the lid of the packaging consists of 96 percent recycled material.

Green Fusion Natural Deodorant von Ben&Anna



This deodorant works with 100 percent natural essential oils and all-natural baking soda. This reduces germs and bacteria and thus also the formation of odours. The Deodorant by Ben&Anna comes with a practical sliding mechanism. Plus: The packaging is completely recyclable. In addition, with the purchase of every deodorant, you support social projects that help reduce plastic waste in the oceans and around the world.

24-hour deodorant roll-on from Weleda



The 24h-Deo-Roll-On von Weleda protects against body odor in a natural way. Orange and davana as well as notes of vanilla provide a pleasant scent. Without aluminum salts, it does not close the pores and the regulating skin functions are retained. The effect should last for 24 hours.

What should I watch out for when buying?



When buying deodorant without aluminum, you should make sure that there is no designation with “aluminum” on the list of ingredients. Terms such as antiperspirant or often “48-hour protection” usually indicate that there are aluminum salts in the deodorant. If you value a particularly sustainable and well-tolerated deodorant, you should make sure that it does not contain any synthetic fragrances, synthetic dyes or synthetic preservatives. Oil products or silicones should be avoided and natural cosmetics made from natural, especially plant-based raw materials should be used instead.

When buying, the natural cosmetics seal can help as a support. You can also make sure that the main component of the deodorant comes from controlled organic cultivation (kbA). A look at the current Ökotest can also be helpful. In 2021, more than half of the 52 deodorants without added aluminum performed well. Most of these contain alcohol to combat the odor-causing bacteria. If you have sensitive skin, you should avoid this and use alternatives without alcohol. Interesting: Even cheap products did well in the test. Such tests can provide helpful orientation when purchasing.

Are there other alternatives to deodorant without aluminum?



To be on the safe side, you can also make your own deodorant and use it to combat unpleasant odours. You need one for this spray bottle and for example the following ingredients:

Mix all the ingredients together in the blender, pour into the spray bottle and the aluminum-free deodorant is ready. There are also other recipes online (e.g. without alcohol for sensitive skin) and with baking soda. This also works against the odor-causing bacteria in sweat and does not dry out the skin.

Sources used: BfR / EFSA / OK / Eco test

