Recognizing emergencies and accompanying the development of your infant and toddler

Development and safety of infants – healthy community Eningen informed on April 25, 2023

Every infant and every child is different. How do I support the right development? And what do I do if something happens? Questions that young parents ask themselves and that the AK Gesunde Gemeinde would like to address with an evening of lectures. The experienced physiotherapist Dorothea Buck from kidKG from Eningen shows in an appealing way why sitting and standing are not the most important developmental steps in a child’s first year. And Christiane Merz, DRK first aid trainer, will be sharing tips and helpful information with visitors. The advice lecture on Thursday, April 25, 2023, 7:00 p.m. in the Eningen health center is intended to address parents and parents-to-be.

In the first year of life, parents can have a significant influence on the later development of an infant, especially on the development of movement. Dorothea Buck will give insights into the different stages of development in the first year of life and show how closely the interaction between physical and mental development is. The audience learns what a negative impact sitting and standing too early has on development and why there are no babies who don’t want to crawl. During the event, the audience should learn more about deviations in motor and social development in children.

So what is “normal”? Should I be worried about my child? Some questions may be like that. Descriptive examples show what parents can do with their baby during the valuable time when dressing and undressing, lying down, picking it up, carrying it, feeding it and playing, and which aids slow down the development of a baby. There will be tips on how parents can spot problems early on.

On the evening of the lecture, Christiane Merz from the DRK Eningen will provide some helpful information on the subject of recognizing problems and emergencies and how these can be dealt with. How do I properly assess my child’s situation if they cannot express themselves? And how should I react? Examples and experiences of observing the child’s behavior in order to further develop one’s own attention will be part of her lecture. And if you are still curious, you can also attend a “First Aid for Children” course at the DRK Eningen.

The evening of lectures at the health center in Eningen, In der Raite 4, is intended to help parents become more confident in dealing with their babies and toddlers. In addition, young mothers and fathers should be encouraged to give their children enough time to develop according to their individual laws. And an increase in safety in order to be able to deal better with dangerous situations is the aim of the speakers.

The cooperation between the DRK Eningen and the kidKG physiotherapy for children was initiated by the AK Gesunde Gemeinde. With the current lecture of the Health Forum, this is entering the next round. “Background knowledge, tips, ways of reacting and practical examples give the parents even more security and in this way the development of the children can be optimally supported. We are therefore very happy about the cooperation,” says Volker Feyerabend, co-chairman of the AK Gesunde Gemeinde.

Questions should not remain unanswered during the lecture evening and the practical exchange. Parents and parents-to-be should feel good about doing everything for their child.

More information at:

www.ForumGesundeGemeinde.de

www.drk-eningen.de

www.kidkg.de

www.Gesundheitsforum-Eningen.de

