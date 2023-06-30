DGIV regrets renewed postponement of the cornerstones of hospital reform / CEO Nagel: “A lack of compromise lines endangers patients, a lack of decisions endangers the existence of hospitals”

Berlin – The German Society for Integrated Health Care eV (DGIV) has expressed disappointment at the renewed shift in the cornerstones of hospital reform. “The previous work of the commission and the draft for key points available so far show great potential in the idea of ​​1i hospitals in the linking of inpatient and outpatient care, which is particularly necessary from the patient’s perspective, and is therefore expressly welcomed by the DGIV,” says the DGIV chairman Prof. Dr. multi. Eckhard Nagel. Against this background, another postponement is very regrettable. A new supply idea in particular needs time to be carefully considered. “We can and should no longer afford to permanently refuse further developments at the interface between outpatient and inpatient,” says Nagel.

In this context, it is also very worrying that the potential of contract medical care in the course of this reorganization at the sector boundary has so far hardly been considered. “All models for outpatient-inpatient hybrid care should not only be thought and planned from the inpatient to the outpatient area, but also in the opposite direction,” said the DGIV CEO. The greater the pressure to reform as time passes, the more difficult it becomes, however, to recognize the level 1i houses as a real paradigm shift in care and to design the framework conditions accordingly in a balanced manner. “We are very concerned about these new opportunities for necessary outpatient-inpatient care approaches,” emphasizes Nagel.

Nagel pointed out that there are now a large number of such models as blueprints for rapid legislation: “Health insurance funds, representatives of service providers, but also universities and committed scientists in various companies have literally been making new and largely identical proposals for years meaningful ‘hybrid providers’ at the interface between outpatient and inpatient,” explains the DGIV boss and also emphasizes the active participation of many DGIV members in this development process. It is regrettable and also risky to have to report renewed delays, which could ultimately result in half-baked quick fixes in this very important and fundamentally new supply field. “We would be happy if a parliamentary discussion could finally begin! With the renewed postponement, the deliberations on this important field will be postponed to the back rooms of the parliamentary summer break,” says Nagel with regret, who fears: “A lack of willingness to compromise on controversial issues specifically endangers patient care and a lack of decisions the existence of many hospitals in their precarious situation “.