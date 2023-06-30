NASA missions up to date 2023: All information about the next Falcon 9 launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space missions have started, are about to take place and which mission the Falcon 9 will be on.

When is the next Falcon 9 launch?

The exact start time for the Falcon 9 is currently given for Saturday, 07/01/2023 at 15:11.

Status: The current T-0 has been confirmed by official or reliable sources.

The launch service provider Falcon 9 is SpaceX. This is a commercial service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Cape Canaveral, FL, USA, more precisely: Space Launch Complex 40. A total of 893 flights have taken off from here and 34 landings have been recorded. The specific location currently has a total of 186 successful launches. Find out more information about the location here.

What is Falcon 9’s mission?

The telescope of the European space agency is to investigate the development of the dark universe. It will create a 3D map of the Universe (with time as the third dimension) by observing billions of galaxies up to 10 billion light-years away, covering more than a third of the sky.

The Falcon 9 begins its mission

All information about Falcon 9 Block 5 | Euclid at a glance:

RocketFalcon 9Full NameFalcon 9 Block 5Launch ProviderSpaceXMission NameEuclidMission TypeLaunch Time07/01/2023OrbitStatusReady for LaunchCountryUSALocationCape Canaveral, FL, USA

