Longoria, five-time Central American champion in racquetball; Cuba sweeps in fight

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — Although far from the Salvadoran epicenter of these Games, Paola Longoria had such an achievement that it drew attention from Santo Domingo. She continued to rise as the queen of racquetball.

The Mexican prevailed 6-11, 11-8, 11-5 11-4 over Ana Martínez, a Guatemalan who competes with the Centro Caribe Sports flag.

It is the fifth consecutive time that Longoria, considered the best racquetball player in history, has won individual gold at the Central Americans, a streak that dates back to Cartagena 2006.

“The level of racquetball at these Games is getting higher and higher, however, with the experience we have, we were able to handle the game,” Longoria, 33, said. “I am very happy because a victory like this speaks of perseverance.”

On a day in which Mexico swept the gold, Longoria also won the mixed doubles final. Along with compatriot Eduardo Portillo, she prevailed 11-6, 10-12, 7-11, 11-6, 11-6 over Guatemalans Ana Martínez and Edwin Galicia.

In the individual competition but of the masculine branch, Mexico made it 1-2. Eduardo Portillo defeated Rodrigo Montoya 11-7, 13-11, 15-13 in the final.

There were two other golds for Mexico. In the women’s doubles, Alexandra Herrera and Montserrat Mejía defeated Guatemalans María Rodríguez and Ana Martínez, 9-11, 8-11, 11-7, 13-11, 11-6.

In the men’s doubles, Montoya and Francisco Mar defeated Costa Ricans Andrés Acuña and Gabriel García 11-6, 11-5, 10-12, 9-11, 11-6.

The racquetball tournament was held in the Dominican capital, which hosts some events of these Games and will host the next edition.

Cuba swept the six golds available in the day of Greco-Roman wrestling.

Cubans Luis Orta, Kevin de Armas Yosvanys Peña, Daniel Gregorich, Gabriel Rosillo and Óscar Pino won gold medals.

Orta overwhelmed the Venezuelan Leomar Cordero in the 67 kilograms category, while De Armas won gold in the 60 kilograms division, beating the Mexican Samuel Gurría, and Peña defeated Emmanuel Benítez, from Mexico.

Gregorich prevailed over the Colombian Carlos Muñoz, while Gabriel Rosillo defeated the Dominican Carlos Adames and Pino crushed the Puerto Rican Edgardo López.

EQUALITY IN THE VELODROME

Mexico and Colombia divided honors in the second day of track cycling. The coffee growers took victory in the final of the team pursuit within the men’s branch, with the team made up of Anderson Arboleda, Brayan Sánchez, Nelson Soto and Juan Arango. Mexico took the silver.

In the female branch, the Mexicans María Antonieta Gaxiola, Yereli Acevedo, Victoria Velazco and Lizbeth Salazar triumphed over Colombia.

Mexico closed the swimming program with another brilliant performance, in which it obtained five of the eight gold medals in dispute and in which it broke three jousting records.

The Puerto Rican Kristen Romano, who obtained her third gold in the same number of nights, challenged the Mexican dominance, the Cuban team that triumphed in the morning in the 4×200 freestyle relay, with a new record of the Games, stopping the clock in 8 minutes 10.47 seconds, and Trinidadian Dylan Carter, who was crowned in the 50-meter freestyle.

Miguel de Lara set a record for these events in the 200-meter breaststroke, with a record of 2:10.85. Then he emerged victorious in the 4×100 medley relay, in which he also set a new regional best, running 3:39.54.

In the women, Tayde Sansores achieved her second gold medal in the Games, taking the 50-meter butterfly with a time of 26.82 seconds. Tayde Revilak conquered the 50 free with a record of 25.44.

In the end, the women won the 4×100 medley relay, also with a mark of the Central Americans, of 4:07.14.

Mexico led the swimming medal table with 17 golds.

Sebastián Williams won the gold medal in surfing for Mexico, within the short board category. In the female branch, the winner was Chelsea Tuach, from Barbados. It was the last day of competitions on the beaches of Surf City.

The leader continues to be Mexico, with a harvest of 64 gold, 54 silver and 42 bronze medals, for a total of 160. Colombia remained second with a total conquest of 95 medals —41 gold, 27 silver and 27 made of bronze.

Cuba approached the second rung thanks to its loot in the Greco-Roman. She has 34 golds, 26 silvers and 26 bronzes, a cumulative 87 medals.

