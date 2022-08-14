With constant monitoring of your feet you can understand many things about your health and especially if you suffer from diabetes

Did you know that keeping an eye on your feet can help you tell if you have type 2 diabetes? If you have one or more of these 7 symptoms, then you should see a specialist.

Diabetes is a disease that can act silently until it gets out of control. One of the effects of type 2 diabetes is the reduction of blood flow, especially in the peripheral parts of the body such as the feet. With less blood supply, the nerves can carry out their tasks with greater effort and one can speak of diabetic neuropathy.

We often underestimate some of the more general symptoms that can affect people with diabetes, but if you have experienced some discomfort or have foot ulcers, then we encourage you to check the list below to identify other symptoms and understand if you have type 2 diabetes. condition of your foot.

How can I tell if I have diabetes by checking my feet?

There are 7 symptoms that can affect the lower limbs in type two diabetes:

Pain, burning, tingling and numbness are the most common symptoms Difficulty healing from wounds and unusual resistance to infection due to reduced blood flow due to narrowing of blood vessels. Ulcers in the forefoot and under the big toe. Even if you are not in pain, have her examined by a doctor. Foot differences such as “claw toe” Gangrene which can lead to the need for amputation Skin changes such as dryness, cracks, heel damage, “flaky” skin, cuts between the toes, peeling foot. Calluses and sores due to areas of high pressure in the foot

If you experience one or more of these symptoms, you should have the affected area checked by a diabetologist or a podiatrist as soon as possible, because with the right prevention you can limit the damage over time and avoid painful and disabling conditions such as gangrene.

What can I do to avoid foot damage due to diabetes?

When it comes to diabetes, there are some general guidelines such as:

Exercise

Controlled feeding

Regular and measured intake of drugs

If these guidelines are applicable to all cases of diabetes, there are some specific ones to take care of the feet and understand if there is a need for a specialist at the same time:

Check your feet often for cuts, ulcers, or calluses Moisturize your feet with neutral creams or gels Do not give yourself to self-medication but choose to always refer to a doctor Be careful when walking barefoot or engaging in activities that can damage your feet Choose well the shoes and socks to use and keep your feet dry and warm at all times

Now that you have all this information, you will be able to understand if you need a diabetologist from your feet!

