Home Health Diabetes drug used for weight loss. Sid: “Improper use puts health at risk”
Health

Diabetes drug used for weight loss. Sid: “Improper use puts health at risk”

by admin

The complaint of the Italian Society of Diabetology after the Aifa notes which reported the shortage due to off-label consumption to lose weight: “Risk of excessive weight loss for non-diabetics and shortage of the drug for type 2 diabetics”

09 MAR

“We are concerned because the improper use of the drug – declares the President of the Italian Society of Diabetology, Angelo Avogaro – determines the repercussions on its use by diabetic patients and a risk to the health of non-diabetic people. We at Sid hope that the situation can be resolved in the short term”.

“On the one hand – continues Avogaro – it is an effective drug in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and the lack of such an important drug penalizes patients. The risk is that the compensation for the disease from a metabolic point of view is lost, with a consequent worsening of the pathology and long-term complications. Stopping the use of these drugs also causes a ‘rebound’ in the diabetic’s weight. In practice, this shortage of the drug exposes the diabetic to the typical risks of when a treatment is interrupted”.

“On the other hand – warns the President of SID – the improper use of the drug by healthy people can lead to excessive loss of body weight and this is absolutely not favourable. When you lose a lot of weight you also lose muscle mass, a negative picture that leads to the distortion of the metabolic picture. In the long run, improper use can lead to metabolic alterations harmful to health”.

See also  Samsung launches Galaxy Book2 Pro, PCs for hybrid work

“For this reason – concludes Avogaro – we hope that there will also be regulation in the social sector so as not to encourage an improper medicalisation of society”.

March 09, 2023
© breaking latest news


Other articles in Science and Drugs

image_1

image_2

image_3

image_4

image_5

image_6

Quotidianosanità.it

Online newspaper
of health information.

QS Editions srl

P.I. 12298601001

Registered office:
Via Giacomo Peroni, 400
00131 – Roma

Operational headquarters:
Via della Stelletta, 23
00186 – Roma

Site Manager

Luciano Fassari

Editorial director
Francesco Maria Avitto

President
Ernesto Rodriguez

    Joint Venture

  • SICS srl
  • Editions
    Health Communication     srl

Copyright 2013 © QS Edizioni srl. All rights reserved
– P.I. 12298601001
– registration in the ROC n. 23387
– registration with the Court of Rome n. 115/3013 of 05/22/2013

All rights reserved.
Policy privacy

You may also like

Dal Monzino a new study reveals that iron...

all foods to supplement it

Drugs: Asufc authorized for phase 1 experimentation –...

From drugs to tampons, 2.7 billion pieces delivered...

Chronic kidney disease: early diagnosis thanks to the...

«More than looking for culprits today we need...

When to drink water to lower blood sugar?...

A university master’s degree to learn the human...

Irpef reform, immediately the three rates. But the...

THE PORK – PREPARATION OF PURE PORK SAUCE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy