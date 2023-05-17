Diabetes in pregnancy: previous therapy

This is the result of an international study with the participation of MedUni Vienna.

“Current guidelines recommend medical intervention in the event of gestational diabetes at 24 to 28 weeks,” explained co-author Alexandra Kautzky-Willer from MedUni Vienna’s Department of Internal Medicine III. The current investigation provides new insights that it makes sense to examine and treat even earlier. The study, led by Western Sydney University, was conducted in 17 hospitals and involved more than 43,000 women, including 802 women with a risk factor for diabetes before the 20th week of pregnancy.

A group of serious complications was avoided in more than one in 20 infants. In addition, breathing problems requiring oxygen were almost halved in newborns and the number of days in intensive care units was reduced by 40 percent. In addition, serious perineal injuries in the mothers could be reduced by more than three quarters.

