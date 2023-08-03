Diabetes management: How apps can help

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Whether blood sugar, number of steps or calories: Many body values ​​can be recorded and collected digitally. But what does this so-called self-tracking bring you? The pharmacy magazine “Diabetes Ratgeber” explains how health apps can support people with diabetes in their health management.

Data can often be shared with the doctor’s office

With the help of apps and wearables, such as fitness bracelets, bodily functions can be digitally controlled at any time. In addition to blood pressure, pulse, respiratory rate or weight as well as fat and muscle mass, people with diabetes also have data about blood sugar. Six out of ten people with this disease are already using a diabetes app, according to the Digitization and Technology Report Diabetes 2022. According to the survey, in five years it could be 80 percent of all diabetes patients.

Technology has made great leaps in this area in recent years. Blood sugar meters, glucose sensors and pens for insulin injections transfer values ​​to the smartphone via Bluetooth. Using a smartphone or laptop and the corresponding apps, those affected can, for example, use the glucose sensor (CGM) to see the daily and weekly values ​​as well as the long-term glucose value (HbA1c). Insulin data can also be documented or carbohydrate units calculated. Often you can even share the data with the treating doctor’s office. And some of the digital applications are compatible with other health apps.

Trust your body feeling too

However, checking bodily functions and blood values ​​should not result in stress, according to Dr. Vivien Suchert, psychologist and author (“The Measured I”). Her tip: “For information that is not absolutely health-related, resist the reflex to look at the device again, but trust your body feeling.” In addition, freely available apps are not all of such good quality that they always output correct values. In the medical field, however, correctness is pretty good, according to Suchert.

