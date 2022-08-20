Home Health Diabetes: The very simple activity to do every day for two minutes that has incredible effects on blood sugar
According to this new study, it will take you two minutes a day to be able to manage the glycemic spike after meals with excellent results. Seeing is believing!

If you suffer from diabetes, you will find immediate benefit with this activity that will only take you 2 minutes a day, according to research that has compared more than 37 studies.

Living a sedentary life can cause a lot of problems for both your mental health and the well-being of your body. We don’t always manage to find the right time to keep fit and get active, but there are many routines that you can follow even if you have little time and space. For some, however, even the simplest tasks may be out of reach. (Read also: Are you always sitting? Start walking for 2 minutes every hour to ward off these effects and extend your life)

Don’t worry though, because if you want to help your shot fight the glycemic peak immediately after meals, you just need to walk 2 to 5 minutes. A study published in Sports Med which has tried to identify clearer links between a sedentary lifestyle and blood sugar.

From the results, it may be enough to take a 2 to 5 minute walk within 20-30 minutes of meals to help the body manage blood sugar spikes, which will rise and fall more slowly. Even a muscular effort such as light walking is enough to keep blood sugar in check.

For the lazy, even standing for the same amount of time can give good results, but not as good as walking. And if you think about it, on a lunch break or after dinner, what’s better than a nice walk to relax with?

