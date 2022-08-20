The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Liaoning

News from our newspaper on the 19th (reporter Cao Zhongyi and Li Guoyu) On the morning of the 19th, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Liaoning, study and implement the opinions, and deploy related work. Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has attached great importance to the revitalization of the Northeast, implemented the strategy of revitalizing the Northeast in the new era, and introduced a series of important policies and measures. General Secretary Xi Jinping has high hopes for the revitalization of the Northeast. He has visited the three northeastern provinces six times, presided over two symposiums on the revitalization of the Northeast, and delivered important speeches and made important instructions many times, which has pointed out the direction and provided fundamental guidelines for the comprehensive revitalization of the Northeast. On the eve of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping once again set foot on the land of Northeast China and made important instructions, which fully reflects the great importance attached to the revitalization of Northeast China in the new era and the cordial care for the people of Northeast China, which greatly boosted the confidence of Northeast people. and morale.

The meeting emphasized that leading cadres at all levels across the province should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection tour in Liaoning, and combine the spirit of implementing the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches to our province and the Northeast region. Get up, fully implement the strategic deployment of the Party Central Committee, strive to create a new situation for the revitalization and development of Longjiang, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress. First, we must inherit the red gene. Promote the normalization and long-term effect of party history learning and education, guide the majority of party members and cadres to take learning party history as a compulsory and regular course, vigorously promote Longjiang’s “Four Spirits”, and tell the story of the party, the story of the revolution, and the heroic story. It is necessary to always maintain the flesh and blood ties with the people, solidly promote common prosperity, and continuously enhance the people’s sense of gain for the practical results of benefiting the people. Second, we must unswervingly promote high-quality development. Implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, adhere to the general work principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, serve and integrate into the new development pattern, unswervingly follow the path of Chinese-style modernization, and step up efforts to promote the comprehensive revitalization of Longjiang in an all-round way Revitalize. Actively change the mode and adjust the structure, and build a modern industrial system. Vigorously implement the science and education revitalization plan, accelerate the industrialization of scientific and technological achievements, and make Longjiang contributions to the realization of high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement. Third, we must adhere to ecological priority and green development. In-depth implementation of the ecological revitalization plan, coordinated promotion of the integrated protection and restoration of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, coordinated promotion of high-quality economic development and high-level protection of the ecological environment, integrated mountain control, water control, and urban control, steadily promoted the “dual-carbon” construction, and accelerated Create a practice site of “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and ice and snow are also invaluable assets”, and make green and low carbon the most distinctive feature and the most beautiful background color in Longjiang. Fourth, we must continuously improve people’s well-being. Deeply implement the livelihood revitalization plan, solve key livelihood issues such as employment, income, social security, housing, and living environment, improve community service functions, strengthen the construction of grass-roots social governance systems, and continuously improve the happiness index of ordinary people. Fifth, we must better coordinate development and security. Improve political standing, overcome paralyzing thoughts, promote fighting spirit, consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, pay close attention to rain and water conditions, strengthen hidden danger investigation and early warning and forecast, do emergency risk avoidance and emergency response, and strictly prevent local heavy rainfall causing floods in small and medium-sized rivers and geological disasters such as mountain torrents and debris flows, and improve flood disaster prevention and emergency rescue capabilities. It is necessary to adhere to the general strategy of “foreign import, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, accurately implement normalized epidemic prevention and control measures, strengthen strict control and mobile personnel management of port cities and tourist attractions, and strictly prevent epidemics Import and spread, and resolutely defend the hard-won results of epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to strictly and meticulously carry out safe production, strengthen the work of petitioning and stability maintenance, prevent and rectify various risks and hidden dangers, and create a safe and stable social environment.

The meeting also studied other matters.