Been missing for three days, after being left home on the morning of February 27 to go to the University. There is no more news of Diana Biondi, a 26-year-old girlwho lives with his family a Vesuvian sumin the province of Naples. Father Edwardafter trying to contact her on her cell phone, the same evening she filed a complaint with the carabinieri.
Present at courses
On Monday afternoon, after attending the courses of the Faculty of Modern Literature at the Federico II of Naples, Diana was supposed to go home. But the cell phone stopped ringing at 5pm. And since then he has always been turned off. Even attempts to contact her through Whatsapp were useless, she has never been online. At the University, as told by some university colleagues, the young woman has regularly arrived. She followed the lessons and then left. Alone. And it is from this moment that all traces have been lost.
I video
The carabinieri already have heard from friends and relatives of the 26-year-old. But so far no particular evidence has emerged in this disappearance. Also check the departures from the stations near Somma Vesuviana, not even excluding the possibility that the young woman has left the house voluntarily. Investigators, meanwhile, have recovered the images of video surveillance systems both in the municipality of residence and around the Federico II University of Naples. Important elements could come from these videos. Family and friends have spread numerous appeals on social networks. And anyone with news can contact the carabinieri of Somma Vesuviana.