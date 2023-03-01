Been missing for three days, after being left home on the morning of February 27 to go to the University. There is no more news of Diana Biondi, a 26-year-old girlwho lives with his family a Vesuvian sumin the province of Naples. Father Edwardafter trying to contact her on her cell phone, the same evening she filed a complaint with the carabinieri.

Present at courses On Monday afternoon, after attending the courses of the Faculty of Modern Literature at the Federico II of Naples, Diana was supposed to go home. But the cell phone stopped ringing at 5pm. And since then he has always been turned off. Even attempts to contact her through Whatsapp were useless, she has never been online. At the University, as told by some university colleagues, the young woman has regularly arrived. She followed the lessons and then left. Alone. And it is from this moment that all traces have been lost.