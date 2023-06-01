Did you find a broken egg in the package? If doubt assails you, don’t throw it away yet: I’ll tell you right away if you can use it or not

Can an egg found broken in the package be used? Everyone has this doubt, here is finally the truth and everything you need to know.

Eggs are among the ingredients that should never be missing at home, because they can always help us and save dinner when we don’t know what to cook. In fact, they are perfect for a dish to be prepared even at the last second, perhaps a carbonara or even an omelette. In the latter case, then, they also act as anti-waste recipes, because in the omelette you can put a little bit of everythingfrom vegetables to leftover pasta, through cured meats and cheeses, in short, anything we have in the fridge and want to use to prevent it from going bad.

They are also useful for making sweets or fresh pasta, but also for breading and frying, so it is important to always have them in the fridge so you can use them when necessary. But you always have to be very careful with this foodbecause it is necessary to keep it in the right way and above all try to break it before cooking it, because it could go bad.

It also often happens that one or more eggs break in the package even before we open it. How should we behave in these cases? Should the broken egg be used or thrown away? Surely this is a question that many ask themselves every time, so the time has come to clarify and reveal what is the right thing to do in these cases.

Broken egg in the package: can it be used or should it be thrown away? Here’s how to behave, you definitely need to know this

It often happens to find a broken egg in the newly purchased package at the supermarket, or even of break it unintentionally during transport. But what should be done in these cases? Should the egg be used or thrown away? Surely you have to be very careful in these situations, because eggs are very delicate and easily become the target of bacteria that are dangerous to health, such as salmonella.

So the important thing is understand when the breakup occurred. If the egg has recently broken, perhaps during transport, it can also be used but cooked immediately. If, on the other hand, the egg was already broken at the time of purchase or in any case you are not sure of the exact moment in which it broke, it is preferable to throw it away, because it may have already been contaminated.

Even in the case of simple cracks on the shell it is better not to use the eggs, unless we are sure that they have just formed, because bacteria and dirt have also passed through tiny cracks. Be careful, therefore, to always cook whole and fresh eggs, throwing them away when you are not sure of their condition.