Home » Died tied to the bed in Modena, a detention in Romania
Health

Died tied to the bed in Modena, a detention in Romania

by admin
Died tied to the bed in Modena, a detention in Romania

Modena, May 2, 2023 – Finally a turning point in the death of Alessandro Gozzoli40 years old from Bazzano, in the province of Bologna, found dead at his home in Casinalbo, in the province of Modena, on 10 March. Gozzoli had been found tied to his bed and had been car stolenlater found, and other items were missing from the house.

Alessandro Gozzoli was found dead tied to the bed

A man has now been arrested in Romania for that death. The detainee, tracked down in recent days, would be a Romanian, who gravitated to Emilia e another of his compatriots would still be wanted by the local police forces on indications from the Italian ones.

The investigation is by the carabinieri and immediately focused on the last people who had met the 40-year-oldand the hypothesis had been considered an appointment for a meeting, agreed upon social. An initial reconstruction had led the investigators to evaluate a erotic game ended in tragedy, or a robbery.

On the part of those who investigate there is maximum confidentiality on the investigations. The suspect was taken by the Romanian police and now it will be necessary to understand when he will be handed over to Italy.

See also  Vaccines, third doses in the hubs and from the general practitioner. In the pharmacy only first and second courses

You may also like

Increase your desire to eat again

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news. Borrell: “China...

Mental health services can’t just deliver drugs, psychology...

“After my wife I lost her too”

Cutting the tax wedge: the comparison between the...

It’s so easy to keep the garden snail-free

new rates and deductions. Sending the 730 from...

the hospital will no longer be central”

“Who knows, maybe there’s room for love now”

Ukraine, China and India condemn Russia’s aggression against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy