Died tied to the bed in Modena, a detention in Romania

Modena, May 2, 2023 – Finally a turning point in the death of Alessandro Gozzoli40 years old from Bazzano, in the province of Bologna, found dead at his home in Casinalbo, in the province of Modena, on 10 March. Gozzoli had been found tied to his bed and had been car stolenlater found, and other items were missing from the house.

Alessandro Gozzoli was found dead tied to the bed

A man has now been arrested in Romania for that death. The detainee, tracked down in recent days, would be a Romanian, who gravitated to Emilia e another of his compatriots would still be wanted by the local police forces on indications from the Italian ones.

The investigation is by the carabinieri and immediately focused on the last people who had met the 40-year-oldand the hypothesis had been considered an appointment for a meeting, agreed upon social. An initial reconstruction had led the investigators to evaluate a erotic game ended in tragedy, or a robbery.

On the part of those who investigate there is maximum confidentiality on the investigations. The suspect was taken by the Romanian police and now it will be necessary to understand when he will be handed over to Italy.