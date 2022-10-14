Diet is always a hot topic for people all over the world, but not everyone knows that really serious mistakes are being made. Can’t lose weight? Here are the mistakes you don’t know you are making!

Every year, especially before the summer and after the holidays, there is a lot of talk about diets and how to get in shape after overdoing it. But sometimes we can’t lose weight despite our countless efforts and we can’t understand why. In reality, we unknowingly make some pretty serious mistakes, which make our diet unbalanced and do not help us lose weight.

Diet, the biggest mistake we make

A premise is obviously a must: to maximize efforts during a diet, experts always recommend combining healthy physical activity – which unfortunately is increasingly ignored.

However, there are other mistakes we make when we decide to lose weight and go back to wearing the jeans we like so much. One of the most common mistakes, for example, is cutting out carbohydrates altogether.

In fact, experts always reiterate the importance of eating bread and pasta during the diet and not completely demonizing them. In fact, it is estimated that about 60% of what we eat every day should be made up of this element.

In the same way, it is also wrong to eliminate fats: rather than waging a war against this component, it is more important to know how to choose and know how to dose. For example, oil can be substituted for fat of animal origin, obviously in moderate quantities.

Equally important is the consumption of meat, a food that we too often abuse in diets. Dietitians and nutritionists have explained that high-protein diets are harmful and should represent at most 12% of the calories consumed during the day.

Diet: never skip meals!

An equally common mistake during the diet is skipping meals, one of the most wrong habits ever. What you may not know is that it is a counterproductive way of doing things, since the body – instead of benefiting from it – will go into what is called “famine”, so that the next meal will tend to absorb even more calories, making your efforts are in vain.

And, by the way, what experts insist on most is the importance of breakfast, a meal too often mistreated even by Italians. Then proceed to make the first meal of the day as completely as possible and try to cover with it about 20-25% of the total calories of the day.

