Bad weather, water bomb on Siena: roads like rivers

Siena, 3 June 2023 – Il bad weather caused a severe thunderstorm a Siena and surroundings: in the city there have been flooded roads and considerable traffic problems. In the suburbs there have been flooding of some industrial warehouses. Furthermore, on the Autopalio, the junction of abbesses along the Siena-Florence, it was closed due to the flooding of the underpass. Problems also along the Siena-Grosseto with severe traffic delays near the junction for Rosia again due to flooding. Badesse is the most affected center, with the streets that have become real rivers.

Moreover, by now tropical rainfall has become the norm: just think that in less than an hour 50 millimeters of rain fell in Montepulciano and 40 in Montalcino.

Flooding in Badesse

Previously the circulation of the had been suspended trains on the railway line Siena-Empoli, in the stretch between Siena and Castellina in Chianti, due to damage caused by bad weather in the afternoon. The strong perturbation hit the Sienese area coming from the Arezzo area.

