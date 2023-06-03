How not to burn in the sun | Magazine

See useful tips for tanning your skin during the summer. Most people are wrong about one!

Source: Marko Marcello/Shutterstock.com

Even though it’s the beginning of June, temperatures haven’t reached their peak yet, but that doesn’t mean they won’t. Certainly an essential part of every summer is exposure to the sun and UV rays. And while some love to sunbathe for hours to get a tan, others hide in the shade.

Also, there are those who believe that a “basic” tan will help them not burn in the sun, so they gladly go to the solarium before the arrival of summer. But as experts warn, it’s just another myth and it can only be more harmful to you.

“In reality, a tan is a sign of skin damage from too much ultraviolet (UV) radiation,” notes dermatologist Dr. Hiba Injibar. With this, your skin is still susceptible to the sun even if you have tanned before.

“When the skin is exposed to UV radiation, it produces melanin – the pigment that gives the skin its color. Melanin helps protect the skin from UV rays, but it cannot block all of them. UV rays can still penetrate the skin and directly damage the DNA inside our skin cells,” continues the doctor.

Izvor: Shutterstock/Lea Rae

Also, this kind of skin preparation before going to the sea can put you at risk of potential melanoma, skin cancer. And not only that, this way you can cause premature aging of the skin, which no one would like. As the doctor points out, this can lead to the appearance of wrinkles, age spots, pigmentation and rough, uneven skin texture.

Tips for healthy sunbathing

The best way to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays is to avoid sunbathing altogether, experts say. However, if you must be exposed to the sun, it is advisable to wear protective clothing, such as a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, and to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Vit is important to apply the cream every two hours in order for it to work effectively. And if you swim, exercise, or sweat in the heat, it’s a good idea to use SPF more often, even if the sunscreen is labeled as waterproof.

