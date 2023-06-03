Home » Meloni at the summit in Moldova: “There is no Europe of Serie A and B”
Giorgia Meloni at the European summit in Moldova

“We are supporters of the open door policy, but Kiev’s entry into NATO will be the subject of the Vilnius summit”

47 States are participating today in the summit of the European Political Community, scheduled in Chisinau. The event intends to give Moscow a strong message. He also participates in the summit Giorgia Meloni: “There is no Europe of Serie A and Serie B”, said the premier. “We are supporters of the open door policy, but Kiev’s entry into NATO will be the subject of the Vilnius summit. You know that Italy is at the forefront in supporting Ukraine”, she then underlined.

And he also added: “We must remember the relations with our global partners such as Africa”, solving “problems such as illegal immigration”. Today’s summit does not include written conclusions and is mainly focused on three topics: safety, energy and mobility. Ukrainian President Zelensky was the first leader to arrive at Mimi Castel today. His participation remained top secret until the very end. And on the hypothesis of a summit on a Ukrainian plan for peace, Zelensky himself anticipated: “We are organizing it”. Subscribe to the newsletter

