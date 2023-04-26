Diet for high blood pressure: These foods help | > – Guide

Status: 04/20/2023 1:18 p.m
Wrong nutrition is a main reason for dangerous high blood pressure. Certain Mediterranean foods act as natural blood pressure reducers. Which food is recommended?
High blood pressure is one of the diseases of civilization. It is often a long-term consequence of eating too much and not exercising enough. Excess energy from food is stored in fat deposits, and being overweight increases the risk of cardiovascular problems. Losing weight helps: For every 10 kilograms of weight loss, blood pressure drops by around 12:8 mmHg. In particular the belly fat has to go.
Home remedies: Vegetables and olive oil as “natural blood pressure reducers”
The so-called Mediterranean cuisine is ideal for high blood pressure. This does not mean pizza and pasta, but sufficient vegetables, fruit and fish, aside from that good oils. Olive oil, garlic, lamb’s lettuce, kale, horseradish, spinach, beetroot, asparagus, white beans, peas, apricots, rhubarb, pistachios, walnuts, coconut milk and tomato paste are considered “natural antihypertensives”.
Use herbs instead of salt
Since almost half of those affected by high blood pressure are sensitive to salt, it is important to take the daily salt intake to keep a good eye on. The amount of salt in bread, rolls and crispbread is often underestimated. In addition to savory baked goods, meat dishes, sausage and cheese make the largest contribution to table salt intake in this country. Overall, salt consumption should be a maximum of five grams per day: on average, most people in Germany consume almost twice as much salt!
ready meals should generally be avoided, as they usually contain far too much salt. Better to cook it yourself and season it with herbs. If you want it to be quick, it’s pre-cut frozen goods definitely recommendable. But it is important to choose frozen food without the addition of butter, sugar/honey/sweeteners, cream or sauce.
If you have high blood pressure, drink lots of calories
Also pay attention to your drinks: the body needs enough fluids, and the right ones. Switch from juices or soft drinks to water and herbal teas, and drink little alcohol: no more than 1 glass of wine or a small beer.
What to eat for high blood pressure: foods and recipes
Eating for a healthy blood pressure: Here you will find suitable recipes and food lists (also for download).
Further information
Further information
2 palm-sized portions/day
- Recommended: Wholemeal bread or wholemeal rolls – if possible without wheat, oatmeal, spelled flakes, muesli without sugar, wholemeal pasta, wholemeal rice, boiled potatoes
- Not recommended: white bread, toast, rusks, wheat and milk rolls, croissants; Durum wheat pasta, husked rice, fries, croquettes, pancakes, potato pancakes
Further information