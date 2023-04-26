Diet for high blood pressure: These foods help | > – Guide

Status: 04/20/2023 1:18 p.m Wrong nutrition is a main reason for dangerous high blood pressure. Certain Mediterranean foods act as natural blood pressure reducers. Which food is recommended?

High blood pressure is one of the diseases of civilization. It is often a long-term consequence of eating too much and not exercising enough. Excess energy from food is stored in fat deposits, and being overweight increases the risk of cardiovascular problems. Losing weight helps: For every 10 kilograms of weight loss, blood pressure drops by around 12:8 mmHg. In particular the belly fat has to go.

Home remedies: Vegetables and olive oil as “natural blood pressure reducers”

The so-called Mediterranean cuisine is ideal for high blood pressure. This does not mean pizza and pasta, but sufficient vegetables, fruit and fish, aside from that good oils. Olive oil, garlic, lamb’s lettuce, kale, horseradish, spinach, beetroot, asparagus, white beans, peas, apricots, rhubarb, pistachios, walnuts, coconut milk and tomato paste are considered “natural antihypertensives”.

Use herbs instead of salt

Since almost half of those affected by high blood pressure are sensitive to salt, it is important to take the daily salt intake to keep a good eye on. The amount of salt in bread, rolls and crispbread is often underestimated. In addition to savory baked goods, meat dishes, sausage and cheese make the largest contribution to table salt intake in this country. Overall, salt consumption should be a maximum of five grams per day: on average, most people in Germany consume almost twice as much salt!

ready meals should generally be avoided, as they usually contain far too much salt. Better to cook it yourself and season it with herbs. If you want it to be quick, it’s pre-cut frozen goods definitely recommendable. But it is important to choose frozen food without the addition of butter, sugar/honey/sweeteners, cream or sauce.

If you have high blood pressure, drink lots of calories

Also pay attention to your drinks: the body needs enough fluids, and the right ones. Switch from juices or soft drinks to water and herbal teas, and drink little alcohol: no more than 1 glass of wine or a small beer.

What to eat for high blood pressure: foods and recipes

Eating for a healthy blood pressure: Here you will find suitable recipes and food lists (also for download).

2 palm-sized portions/day Recommended: Wholemeal bread or wholemeal rolls – if possible without wheat, oatmeal, spelled flakes, muesli without sugar, wholemeal pasta, wholemeal rice, boiled potatoes

Wholemeal bread or wholemeal rolls – if possible without wheat, oatmeal, spelled flakes, muesli without sugar, wholemeal pasta, wholemeal rice, boiled potatoes Not recommended: white bread, toast, rusks, wheat and milk rolls, croissants; Durum wheat pasta, husked rice, fries, croquettes, pancakes, potato pancakes rarely, maximum 1 small handful/day Recommended: at least 70% dark chocolate

at least 70% dark chocolate Not recommended: Sweets, sweet baked goods, sweet dairy products (see below), ice cream, crisps, savory snacks 2 servings/day Recommended: all low-sugar types of fruit such as berries, clementines, grapefruit (be careful when taking medication: the effect may change!), kiwi, nectarine, oranges, papaya and much more; high-sugar varieties only in moderation: Pineapple, Banana, pear, honeydew melon, persimmon (Sharon), mango, grapes, sweet cherry

all low-sugar types of fruit such as berries, clementines, grapefruit (be careful when taking medication: the effect may change!), kiwi, nectarine, oranges, papaya and much more; Pineapple, Banana, pear, honeydew melon, persimmon (Sharon), mango, grapes, sweet cherry Not recommended: sweetened fruit preserves and fruit puree, candied fruit 3 times 2 handfuls/day Recommended: almost all types of vegetables, especially lamb’s lettuce, kale, garlic, horseradish, spinach, beetroot, asparagus, white beans, peas, lentils, all types of mushrooms

almost all types of vegetables, especially lamb’s lettuce, kale, garlic, horseradish, spinach, beetroot, asparagus, white beans, peas, lentils, all types of mushrooms Less recommendable: Corn; Canned vegetables (high in salt) approx. 40 g/day = a small handful Recommended: Almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pine nuts, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, chia seeds; only in moderation: sunflower seeds

Almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pine nuts, pumpkin seeds, flaxseeds, chia seeds; sunflower seeds Not recommended: salted nuts AC. 2 EL/Tag Recommended: Olive oil, rapeseed oil, walnut oil, linseed oil (manufactured in the absence of oxygen, heat and light (“Oxyguard”/”Omega-safe” process); thrifty: Butter

Olive oil, rapeseed oil, walnut oil, linseed oil (manufactured in the absence of oxygen, heat and light (“Oxyguard”/”Omega-safe” process); Butter Not recommended: Pork and goose fat, palm fat, mayonnaise, sunflower oil, safflower oil ca. 2 Liter/Tag Recommended: water, unsweetened herbal tea;

water, unsweetened herbal tea; Limited recommendable: Coffee, black/green tea (up to 2 cups/day)

Coffee, black/green tea (up to 2 cups/day) Not recommended: milk mix drinks (see below), alcohol, fruit juice, soft drinks; Mineral water with a sodium content of more than 20 mg/l 2 servings/week Recommended: fish – fresh or frozen; in particular occasionally oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, herring and tuna

fish – fresh or frozen; in particular occasionally oily fish such as salmon, mackerel, herring and tuna Recommended with restrictions (high in salt): Smoked goods, canned products, Bismarck herring, pickled herring, matjes, gravlax

Smoked goods, canned products, Bismarck herring, pickled herring, matjes, gravlax Not recommended: Fish marinated in mayonnaise or cream max. 1-2 small portions/week Recommended: lean meat such as B. turkey breast cold cuts, chicken, turkey

lean meat such as B. turkey breast cold cuts, chicken, turkey Not recommended: red meat, pork, all cured meats and processed meats such as meat loaf/liver loaf Recommended: eggs; Milk 1.5% fat, buttermilk, quark up to 20% fat, natural yoghurt 1.5% fat; Cheese up to 45% fat i. Tr.: Harz cheese, granular cream cheese, semi-hard cheese, soft cheese, feta cheese, mozzarella

eggs; Milk 1.5% fat, buttermilk, quark up to 20% fat, natural yoghurt 1.5% fat; Cheese up to 45% fat i. Tr.: Harz cheese, granular cream cheese, semi-hard cheese, soft cheese, feta cheese, mozzarella Not recommended: Mayonnaise; Cream, sour cream and crème fraîche, sweetened finished products such as pudding, rice pudding, fruit yoghurt, fruit quark, cocoa preparations, fruit buttermilk This information does not replace individual nutritional advice. Nutritional medical treatment/consultation is a health insurance benefit.

