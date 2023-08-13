Diet, the four tricks to speed up your metabolism I Lose weight by continuing with everyday life

Metabolism The Land of Taste

Diet, do you really want to speed up your metabolism properly? Just simple tricks. You won’t have to turn your life upside down.

Feeling good about yourself is the first step to being with others, beyond the nature of the relationship that binds us to a person. And to do this, it is first necessary to respect each other, love us and love us. Until we succeed we can never be happy and live a full life, serene and satisfied. It is also essential to stay healthy keep the body and mind healthy.

After all, the two elements they are tightly connected by a thin red thread. It is not for nothing that when we are tired and weary, if not really stressed and depressed, both are affected. To add is also the fact that, as a famous saying goes, even “the eye wants its part”. Therefore if looking in the mirror we will begin to be satisfied with ourselves also from this point of view we will be very happy.

And to do this, we absolutely must not completely turn our life upside down, which is a wonderful gift, or make enormous sacrifices. We just need to start appreciate the little joys cthat existence can give us and also enjoy the absolutely free pleasuresnot only to amuse ourselves but also to keep fit.

Diet, exercise to activate your metabolism

A valid example in this direction? A walk in the park or on the boardwalk at medium pace sustained alone or in the company of a loved one. Or even some nice swims by the sea or by the lake. A jog is also excellent if we are trained. We can then take advantage of lessons gentle gymnasticsusually free, which many municipalities organize especially during the summer in many green areas.

Thanks to this, among other things, we will be able to keep our metabolism is well active which is essential to stay fit and not gain too many kilos. Unfortunately not everyone has it fast and over the years and time, it can suffer huge slowdowns. And that is why it should practicing movement and physical activity at all ages. Great importance has of course also the power supply.

Hydrate and add some spice

We don’t have to stick to it but simply don’t overdo it with gluttony or with the portions of various foods. We stay away from excessively fatty foodsi, seasoned and greased. Also watch out for excessive use of salt and sugar. Let’s avoid carbonated drinks and don’t exaggerate with alcohol. Let us rather remember always keep ourselves constantly hydratednot just in the summer. As?

Drinking the canons 2 liters of water a dayas well as 2 or 3 cups of green tea and sipping after lunch and dinner a fennel tea which will help us not only to digest but also to say no to stomach swelling. Finally, to make our dishes more appetizing we use some spice like chilli and ginger that significantly accelerate the metabolism.

