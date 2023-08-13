Ecuador, the 36-year-old environmentalist challenges the narcos: she will take the place of the assassinated candidate

The environmental activist Andrea González Náder, 36, who ran as deputy on the list of assassinated Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, will take her place in the August 20 elections. This was reported by the left-wing Construye party. González will take part today in the debate between the candidates in the capital.

The new presidential candidate has been an ally of the slain politician for several years, since Villavicencio worked as an investigative journalist before being elected to the National Assembly.

