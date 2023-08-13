Mancini, ‘super winning’ coach – Tiscali Sport

The future is still uncertain but Roberto Mancini’s past is that of a ‘super-winning’ athlete especially as a coach. As a footballer he has experienced several ‘magic’ moments, starting with two championships won with Sampdoria in 1990/1991 and with Lazio in 1999/2000 and since 6 Italian Cups won: 4 with Sampdoria and 2 with Lazio. It’s still 2 Cup Winners’ Cups always with the Dorians and blue-and-whites and one Super cup with Lazio. With his 205 official goals he was also one of the most prolific Italian strikers.

However, it was as a coach that he achieved exciting goals, first of all the victory a Euro 2020. Always in the national team, since his debut in May 2018, he sat on the bench 61 times with 37 wins (60.66%), 15 draws and only 9 defeats.

Excellent results also in club teams

Three league titles won, with Inter, in 2005/2006; 2006/2007 and 2007/2008. Four instead the Italian Cups with Fiorentina, Lazio and two with Inter. Winning coach also abroad where he has conquered an FA Cup with Manchester City in 2011/2012 and always with City an English championship in the same year.

A victory also in Türkiyea national cup with Galatasary in 2013/2014. Mancini was awarded the coaches’ ‘Golden Ball’ in 2007/2008.

