Diet, what are slimming proteins and how they help maintain weight after losing weight

Maintaining the weight achieved with a diet is not easy, with this method it is possible. Let’s find out how slimming proteins work.

Maintaining the weight achieved after a diet is not easy for most people. As soon as the bans are lifted, we tend to gain weight easily. In this way, all efforts will have made no sense, only leading to a waste of time.

In any case there is an effective method to avoid this problem, it is the high protein diet. Indeed, it turned out that the accumulation of fat is closely linked to the excess of Lactobacilli, i.e. bacteria found in the intestinal microbiota. Despite this, if a diet rich in proteins is undertaken, the proliferation of these bacteria can be reduced, in this way the recovery of the previously lost weight is also avoided.

High protein diet to maintain healthy weight

Proteins are very effective for maintaining an adequate physique, but also for losing weight. The reason is that the body spends more energy digesting them than fat or carbohydrates. So like this the basal metabolic rate is automatically stimulated. A healthy adult should consume approximately 1 gram of protein per kilo every day, so for example a person weighing 70 kg should consume approximately 65 grams. It is also very important to calculate the protein intake contained in foods, for example in a 100 gram chicken breast, there will be 30 grams of protein.

How is it possible to maintain weight after a diet: what are protein diets (tantasalute.it)

A good diet, and therefore one with a high protein content, must contain foods that provide at least 12% protein in the calories consumed. Furthermore, to define the needs of each person, age and gender must be taken into account. Indeed each person has a different physique and personal situation. An elderly person, a child and a pregnant woman will have different needs than a woman and a man in excellent or normal health.

So from what we have seen, proteins are very important, but high-protein diets must be avoided for too long periods. This is because if you follow this type of diet for more than 6 weeks, you might run into cravings for foods high in carbohydrates. So if you make similar mistakes all efforts would become in vain, inevitably leading to weight gain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

