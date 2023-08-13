International Youth Day is celebrated in Santa Ana

Within the framework of International Youth Day, the Directorate for the Reconstruction of the Social Fabric celebrated the youth of Santa Ana in the second edition of the “Santein for Peace” event, at the Redondel El Palmar.

“We support the youth of our Ciudad Morena and we invite them to become protagonists of the new country that we are building,” stressed the mayor of the municipality, Gustavo Acevedo.

The event included different artistic presentations: freestyle, beat box, breaking, modern dance and the peace band of the INSA School Center.

