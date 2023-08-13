Drummond donated an ambulance to the Ciénaga hospital

As part of the Social Responsibility and Development pillar, the multinational Drummond Ltd. donated an ambulance to the San Cristóbal Hospital in the township of Cordobita, jurisdiction of CiénagaMagdalena.

The vehicle will improve the transfer conditions of patients who live in neighboring areas and villages close to the health post, shortening distances and the time of attention for users.

“On behalf of ESE Hospital San Cristóbal, thank you for this important contribution, and we will make the best use of this ambulance. It will be located here at the 24-hour Health Post, ready for any need, for any event that arises”, said Lorena Cassalet Arrieta, scientific deputy manager of the San Cristóbal Hospital.

The delivery of the ambulance was made at the Drummond port facility by José Guerra, manager of the company’s Occupational Health area, who mentioned that in order to provide efficient health services, it is not enough to just have good equipment, but also a qualified human talent to attend medical emergencies. For this reason, he proposed as an initiative to carry out first aid training for people in the community to know how to act in any emergency.

For his part, the president of the Cordobita Township Community Action Board, Fabián Aguirre, was very grateful to the company.

“Glory to God, Drummond heard those words, those needs that we as a community have. The contribution to the community is being made, initially, with this ambulance that is really going to go in to correct a bit of that fractured health system that we have not only in the municipality but throughout Colombia.to,” he said.

