Like all other areas, even that of television has undergone many changes and innovations over the last few years.

First of all we have witnessed a very considerable increase in the resolution of the panels, considering that the current standard has now become 4K for most of the major television broadcasters. In addition to this we have witnessed the gradual but progressive undermining of smart TVs, televisions equipped with an internet connection, and able to reproduce content on demand quickly and easily thanks to the main streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and so on and so forth.

Finally, we have witnessed the transition to digital terrestrial, undermining what until recently was represented by analogue TV. More precisely, this transition has taken place since last year, where we have witnessed a continuous migration of the main channels to high definition.

Instead, the definitive transition to the new DVB-T2 standard is now awaited, thus passing from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4. At the moment we do not know a precise date, and all that remains is to rely on the decisions that the Italian government will take on the matter.

One of the main concerns, in fact, is that the majority of the population is actually in possession of a TV equipped with all the standards capable of correctly transmitting this new digital terrestrial system: the old televisions will in fact not be able to receive the new DVB standard -T2, and citizens in this case will practically be forced to buy a new generation television in this case.

Today’s situation

For the moment there are currently no bonuses to encourage the purchase of new generation televisionsunlike household appliances, for which tax breaks and deductions are still valid, which encourage citizens to buy new generation devices with a high energy efficiency class, so in this case the cost would be totally borne by the citizen without any discount whatsoever.

Alternatively, you can always buy one decoders digital, to be connected to your TV and therefore able to transmit the new digital terrestrial standard without any problems. We remind you that it is possible to buy a digital decoder without problems on Amazon and the main physical retailers, at rather low prices, certainly lower than buying a TV.

We just have to wait to witness this clear transformation in the television field, with updates that will arrive over the next few weeks or months.