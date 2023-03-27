Se Jannik Sinner he is currently seventh in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin, the ranking based only on seasonal results, he owes it to a continuity of performance that makes him one of the most reliable players on the circuit.

In the round of 16 of the Miami Open presented by Itau, the blue teenager defeated 63 64 Grigor Dimitrov and thus obtained his 18th victory in the first 22 games played in 2023. It is his best start to the season ever.

His journey in Miami began with the success on Laslo Djere, his thirteenth of thirteen matches played on the season against opponents outside the world‘s top 50. After beating Marton Fucsovics in five sets at the Australian Open, in subsequent matches against these opponents he lost only two sets out of 31. In total, since the beginning of 2022, his record against players outside the Top 50 is telling: 47 wins in 50 games.