This Monday is the grand final of Big Brother 2022. There is great expectation to find out who will be the winner between Marcos, Nacho or Julieta. Tonight, Santiago del Moro entered the house and had dinner with the participants, and confirmed how to register for the 2023 edition.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The news was known when the suitcase that Walter “Alfa” had brought, weeks before, was opened. In this way, there will be a new edition this year and those interested can already sign up for the casting.

Those who seek to enter the reality show have to go to https://granhermano.mitelefe.com/ and complete the form. The condition is to be over 18 years old.

Among the questions that future contestants are asked to answer

Another of the mysteries that was revealed to the current finalists, in addition to the fact that there will be another edition of the program, is that third place will have a trip to any place in the world they want as a prize,

The review of Big Brother 2022

At the table, the participants watched videos of moments of their time in the house. In addition, images of his former colleagues abroad, after passing through the reality show. Marcos and Julieta also found out about the shippeo “Marculi”.



