Home Entertainment How to register to participate in Big Brother 2023?
Entertainment

How to register to participate in Big Brother 2023?

by admin
How to register to participate in Big Brother 2023?

This Monday is the grand final of Big Brother 2022. There is great expectation to find out who will be the winner between Marcos, Nacho or Julieta. Tonight, Santiago del Moro entered the house and had dinner with the participants, and confirmed how to register for the 2023 edition.

The news was known when the suitcase that Walter “Alfa” had brought, weeks before, was opened. In this way, there will be a new edition this year and those interested can already sign up for the casting.

Those who seek to enter the reality show have to go to https://granhermano.mitelefe.com/ and complete the form. The condition is to be over 18 years old.

Among the questions that future contestants are asked to answer

Another of the mysteries that was revealed to the current finalists, in addition to the fact that there will be another edition of the program, is that third place will have a trip to any place in the world they want as a prize,

The review of Big Brother 2022

At the table, the participants watched videos of moments of their time in the house. In addition, images of his former colleagues abroad, after passing through the reality show. Marcos and Julieta also found out about the shippeo “Marculi”.


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

See also  YEHUAFAN COLLECTION V SHOW REVIEW

You may also like

Ephemeris of March 27: World Theater Day

The first “Chinese Film Screenwriters Week” opens in...

Mauricio Macri: “It cost me a lot, my...

Waves ȫӵƣҲܡ򡹲ˣҲ޶Żݵë – midifanǹע

Dengue and chikungunya: Córdoba on alert due to...

Zhang Guolong’s large-scale space art exhibition with more...

The Naval Hydrology Service warned of a flood...

Taiwanese director Li Zongxi: Telling the true feelings...

This is what the betting sites say

Zhang Guolong’s large-scale space art exhibition with more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy