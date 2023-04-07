On April 6, the 2023 Qingdao Film and Television Week “Future Science and Film” fusion experience exhibition was held in Hall N2 of Qingdao World Expo City located in the West Coast New District of Qingdao. With the theme of “The Future of Science and Film”, this exhibition focuses on the cutting-edge technology of domestic independent films, and invites 23 units from university laboratories, scientific research institutes, and high-tech enterprises in the film and television industry to participate in the exhibition, focusing on the integrated development of film and television and science and technology new technologies, new applications, and new scenarios.

Focusing on the film technology innovation chain, a total of 13 booths were designed for this exhibition, with many highlights. One is cross-border integration. Film and television companies such as the State Council Information Office Image China Database, Zhongke Computing Technology Innovation Research Institute, Zhongguancun Science Fiction Industry Innovation Center, Yingmu Technology and other film and television companies have participated in the exhibition, realizing the full-chain display of industry-university-research applications; New technologies, new applications, and new scenarios for the integrated development of my country’s current independent intellectual property rights of film and television and science and technology. The third is to face the future. ChatAvatar, the world‘s first Production-Ready Text to 3D product, was exhibited. Currently mature and promising content and technology products such as film and television cloud production platform, virtual production technology, and film financing system were presented.

The design of this exhibition area aims to promote the migration and application of domestic independent research and development technologies in the film field, that is, the “technology empowerment” in the integration of science and film and television, hoping to help the construction of an independent technology system for Chinese films. Therefore, at the exhibition site, the industry’s top film and television technology products and solutions abound.

At the booth of Yingmu Technology, the self-developed full-stack automated digital human process based on dome light field technology was displayed. According to reports, the dome light field is the only micron-level facial scanning system in the world and Asia. It can dynamically scan facial materials with ultra-high speed and precision, capture muscle movements of facial expressions, and realize high-precision data collection of human facial expressions. ;The high-precision digital face model generation system combines artificial intelligence, computational photography, graphics and other technologies, and can automatically output high-precision and driveable super-realistic digital face models based on the scanned data. Generate Hollywood-level digital human dynamic and static assets within 3 days. In addition, the team has developed HyperHuman based on years of technology accumulation in the field of generative AI. The ChatAvatar module under the platform is the world‘s first Production-Ready Text to 3D product. Making standard 3D face models and PBR materials has achieved a leap in time and technical cost compared to traditional technologies.

Participating in the visual effects production of “The Wandering Earth 2”, Zesen Science and Technology displayed the first “full process” 3D content generation software ZENO independently developed in China at the booth. This software is a programmatic art and animation production CG software. Support creators’ full-process production from procedural modeling, physical simulation calculation to GPU ray tracing rendering. The booth of the China Science and Technology Institute of Computing Technology Innovation presented an important technological achievement – the intelligent face drawing board. The booth of Yongyu Culture restored the ancient buildings of Anhui School that were on the verge of disappearing in the exhibition hall through digital technology, and intuitively demonstrated the application of digital technology in film and television and culture. The Zhongguancun Science Fiction Industry Innovation Center set up a joint booth to focus on exhibiting IP operations, virtual shooting, optical imaging, graphics computing, ergonomics, interaction, content production, new modeling technology, computational imaging technology, dedicated chips and sensors, etc. Ten public technology service platforms with common technologies use knowledge and technology to escort film and television shooting and intellectual property rights.

It is worth mentioning that, as a benchmark of domestic sci-fi films, about 95% of the visual effects production of “The Wandering Earth 2” is completed by domestic teams, which has played an important leading role in the construction of China‘s film industrialization system. Therefore, this exhibition has specially set up a props exhibition area of ​​”The Wandering Earth 2″, where cool props including space suits, door frame robots, mechas and many cool movie scenes are on display.

It is understood that the “Future Science and Film” fusion experience exhibition will last for 4 days, from April 6th to April 8th from 9:00-17:00 every day, and on April 9th ​​from 9:00-14:00.

