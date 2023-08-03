Direct Aston Villa-Lazio: follow the match LIVE

The Editorial Board Thursday 3 August 2023, 7.46 pm

Luxury friendly for the Sarri’s Laziowhich at the Bescot Stadium in Walsall challenges theUnai Emery’s Aston Villa. An important test with a European flavor for the Biancocelesti, returning from four victories in the previous four friendlies. Follow the challenge in direct.

21:37

50′ – Injury for Vecino

Right in front of the Lazio bench, knee problem for Vecino.

21:33

46′ – The second half of Aston Villa-Lazio begins

It starts again for the second half of the match between Aston Villa and Lazio.

21:16

45′ – Halftime: Aston Villa 1-0 Lazio

Aston Villa went into place to make it 1-0, thanks to Watkins’ goal in the 36th minute.

21:12

42′ – Aston Villa’s chance to double with Buendia

Sensational opportunity for the doubling of Aston Villa with Buendia. His diagonal left-footed shot from a few meters went wide, however.

21:08

38′ – Marusic booked

Do it hard on Bailey, Marusic booked.

21:07

36′ – GOAL Aston Villa: Watkins gives the Villans the lead

With a nice personal action starting from the left lane, Watkins centers and lets go of a right on which Provedel can’t do anything this time. Aston Villa ahead.

21:05

34′ – Buendia left-footed shot for Provedel

Another chance for Aston Villa, with a shot from Buendia with his left foot. Provedel para without problems.

21:04

33′ – Ammonito Watkins

The first yellow card of the match came from Aston Villa, yellow card from Watkins.

20:58

28′ – Zaccagni descends on the left, frees Pau Torres

We see Lazio up front again with Zaccagni. Nice descent in the left lane of the biancoceleste winger, the treacherous cross in the center is however intercepted by Pau Torres.

20:46

16′ – Lazio on the ropes, crossbar from Tielemans

Lazio in great difficulty, Aston Villa one step away from 1-0 with Tielemans. However, his shot from outside hit the crossbar.

20:44

14′ – Provedel saves Watkins’ penalty

Central penalty kick by Watkins, Provedel blocks with his foot. It remains at 0-0.

20:44

13′ – Penalty for Aston Villa

Error by Romagnoli, who leans too weakly on Cataldi. Kamara takes advantage of this, and is knocked down by Romagnoli himself. Penalty.

20:41

11′ – Header by Chambers, for Provedel

On the developments of the corner, Chambers tries to head, but his conclusion is easy for Provedel.

20:41

10′ – Digne’s shot deflected for a corner

On Bailey’s cross from the right, Digne controls the area and lets go with his left foot, deflected for a corner.

20:35

5′ – Marusic’s left-footed shot rejected

After a descent by Lazzari in the right lane, the ball reaches the edge of the area. Marusic is the first to pounce on the ball and kicks with a left footed volley. The shot was rejected by the Aston Villa defender.

20:30

1′ – Aston Villa-Lazio kicks off

The Biancocelesti kick off Aston Villa-Lazio.

20:19

The teams return to the locker room

The Aston Villa and Lazio players return to the dressing rooms. Soon the start of the game.

20:13

Hug between Pedro and Olsen

During the warm-up, a hug between old teammates. Pedro and Olsen, who played together for Romathey greeted each other and exchanged a few jokes.

20:07

Monchi: “A good test against Lazio. Sarri? A great one”

The sporting director of the English club released some statements shortly before the start of the match against the biancocelesti: his words (READ EVERYTHING)

19:58

Lazio on the pitch for the warm-up

The Lazio players entered the field for the warm-up, welcomed by the ovation of the Biancocelesti fans present in Walsal.

19:55

Aston Villa, the official formation

This is the formation of Aston Villa chosen by Unai Emery:

ASTON VILLA (4-3-3): Olsen; Chambers, Consa, Pau, Worthy; Bailey, Chamber, Tielemans; Buendia, Diaby, Watkins. Trainer: Emery.

19:52

Lazio, the official formation

Here are the starting eleven chosen by Sarri for the match against Aston Villa:

LAZIO (4-3-3): provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Vecino, Cataldi, Basic; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. Trainer: Sarri.

19:45

Probable formations Aston Villa-Lazio

ASTON VILLA (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins, Ramsey. All.: Unai Emery.

LAZIO (4-3-3): provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Romagnoli, Marusic; Vecino, Cataldi, Basic; Pedro, Immobile, Zaccagni. All.: Sarri.

Bescot Stadium – Walsall (Inghilterra)

