Trnava – Auda 4:1, Czech footballer Daniel helped Trnava advance in the Conference League with a goal

Sports

by admin
Daniel didn’t succeed in the first chance yet, but in the 36th minute he already managed a technical attack to the back post for a first goal and sent the favorite to the lead. The third team of the Slovak league last season dominated after a 1:1 draw from the opening match in the rematch, two of the other three goals were scored by Slovak players previously active in the Czech league Štetina s Procházka.

Left back Mareš with RFS lost to Sabah Baku in the second leg as well, this time away 1:2 and after a 0:2 home defeat against the Latvian team, he was eliminated. Although Basel won 2:1 at the Tobolu Kostanaj stadium, after the initial home defeat 1:3, they unexpectedly left the competition already in the 2nd preliminary round and will not defend the spring semi-finals.

Rematch of the 2nd preliminary round of the European Conference League: Tobol Kostanaj (Kaz.) – Basel 1:2 (1:2), first match: 3:1, Kostanaj advanced Santa Coloma (And.) – Nikšič (Č. Hora) 3: 0 after adv. (2:0, 1:0), first match: 0:2, advanced Santa ColomaPjunik Yerevan (Arm.) – Kalmar (Sweden) 2:1 (0:0), first match: 2:1, advanced PjunikTrnava – Auda (Lat.) 4:1 (3:0), first match: 1:1, advanced TrnavaDinamo Tbilisi – Hamrun (Malta) 0:1 (0:1), first match: 1:2, advanced HamrunUrart (Arm. ) – Konstanta (Romania) 2:3 (1:0), first match: 2:3, Konstanta advanced, Panevezys (Lithuania) – Beer Ševa 1:1 (0:0), first match: 0:1, advanced Beer ŠevaSabah (Azerbaijan) – RFS (Lit.) 2:1 (0:0), first match: 2:0, advanced SabahKauno Žalgiris (Lit.) – Lech Poznan 1:2 (0:1), first match : 1:3, advanced LechAktobe (Kaz.) – Kutaisi (Georgia) 1:2 (1:0), first match: 4:1, advanced AktobeKuopio – Derry City 3:3 (2:1), first match: 1:2, DerrySztětín advanced – Linfield (Northern Ireland) 3:2 (0:1), first match: 5:2, Szétín advanced

