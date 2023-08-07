Della Valle: We want to go back to playing for the first places

Amedeo Della Valle protagonist in the columns of Il Giornale di Brescia, on the eve of his third season with the colors of Germani.

«The goal is certainly to go back to playing for the first places and win back Europe. There will be fierce competition but we have to be able to add one more brick, last season’s finale hurt everyone, our fans and ourselves».

The former Ohio State has no intention of ‘giving up’ the number 8 jersey.

«I care a lot, my father also wore it when he played and that’s why I always choose it too. In addition to the relationship of father and son, we are also very close friends and I am proud to wear his number ».

Last year Della Valle scored 16.5 points and 4.1 assists per game in the LBA.

