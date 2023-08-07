News Udinese – How much competition in attack / Eight for two places

In attack there will be a lot to do to win a starting shirt. At the moment there is talk of an eight-man fight for only two places

To date, the attack is certainly the thickest department (in proportion) of the entire black and white squad. For mister Andrea Sottil this situation is a real challenge all round. There is talk of as many as eight players fighting for just two places. Over the last few days of the transfer market, we expect a possible rotation and most likely also some loan transfers, especially for the younger players. In the first point role we find the Portuguese striker BetoThen Lorenzo Luccathe very young Vivaldo Semedo and finally the Brazilian Brenner. Four players who undoubtedly deserve a chance from the first minute of every match. If we talk about second strikers, the challenge is even more fierce. Florian Thauvin, Isaac Success, Gerard Deulofeu and Simone Pafundi. These are the names for the attack. Names of great caliber, but only one possible owner. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the newcomer. The details of the Aké affair <<

