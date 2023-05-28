Direct Bologna-Naples 1-2, Ferguson shortens the distance

Penultimate day of Serie A al From the Ara with the Italian champions of Napoli who face the Bologna by Thiago Motta. The Azzurri point to success to chase the record of 91 points set by Sarri in the 2017/2018 season: two victories against will be needed to overcome it Bologna and Sampdoria.

16:26

67′ – Yellow Dominquez, he was cautioned

Dominquez is also booked. The Bologna footballer was booked, so he will miss the last day at Lecce

16:26

66′ – Spalletti inserts Simeone and Raspadori

Spalletti changes Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia: Simeone and Raspadori enter

16:25

66′ – Rrahmani cautioned

Rrahmani booked for a foul on Ferguson

16:22

63′ – Ferguson closes the gap

Bologna shortens the distance! Gollini rejects a shot from Samson, Ferguson intervenes on the rebound and scores the 2-1 goal

16:19

60′ – Bologna triple substitution

Double change for Bologna: Zirkzee, Sansone and Moro enter for Arnautovic, Aebischer and Barrow

16:19

59′ – Blaze of Kvaratskhelia

Blaze of Kvaratskhelia that focuses and goes to the conclusion: the ball shaves the post

16:18

58′ – Skorupski saves Zerbin

Osimhen’s doubling stunned Bologna. Zerbin tries with a strong conclusion, Skorupski rejects

16:16

57′ – Osimhen nearly scores a hat-trick

Osimhen tries again and touches the hat-trick: his conclusion goes out just on the bottom

16:14

54′ – Doubled by Osimhen!

And in the end comes Osimhen’s doubling! The Nigerian striker capitalized on a pass from Bereszynski for the 2-0

16:13

53′ – Great intervention by Skorupski on Osimhen

Great save by Skorupski from a header by Osimhen from a corner kick. The Bologna goalkeeper forbids Napoi to double

16:11

51′ – Arnautovic sends out

Ball for Arnautovic who is face to face with Gollini: the striker’s shot is wrong, ball out

16:10

50′ – Aebisher’s close header

Header by Aebisher that goes just wide: no problem for Gollini

16:04

46′ – The second half of Bologna-Napoli begins

There is the kick-off of the second half: it starts again from the blue advantage signed by Osimhen

16:03

Bologna and Naples return to the field

There is the return to the field of Bologna and Naples: everything is ready for the start of the second half

15:48

45’+2′ – The first half ends

After two minutes of added time, the first half ends. Napoli took the lead thanks to Osimhen’s goal in the 14th minute

15:42

41′ – Arnautovic dangerous

Arnautovic tries with a wide shot from the edge: the ball is just wide

15:40

39′ – Kim cautioned, he was cautioned: Sampdoria will miss

Kim’s foul on Dominquez: Marcenaro extracts the yellow card. This is a very heavy admonition, given that the blue central defender was warned: he will miss the match against Sampdoria

15:35

35′ – Bologna responds with Dominquez

Bologna responds with Dominquez, but the ball goes just to the right of Gollini

15:35

34′ – Osimhen and Zerbin are close to doubling

Launch for Osimhen who comes running and goes to the conclusion on the fly: Skorupski rejects with a nice save. On the next action, Zerbin tries to address the corner but finds the opposition of the rossoblù goalkeeper

15:32

32′ – Bologna-Naples resumes

After the cooling break, Bologna and Napoli resume play

15:31

30′ – Game stopped for the cooling break

It’s hot at Dall’Ara: the referee interrupts the game for the cooling break

15:26

25′ – Dominquez gets Gollini’s gloves dirty

Dominquez’s left-footed volley from the edge: Gollini easily blocks the ball

15:19

18′ – Strong conclusion by Anguissa

Anguissa tries with a right from the edge: Skorpuski rejects

15:16

14′ – Skorupski’s mistake, Osimhen gives Napoli the lead

Naples ahead! Mistake by Skorupski who misses the pass, the ball arrives between the feet of Osimhen who inflates the net for 1-0. Read everything.

15:14

13′ – Insertion of Osimhen, but Kvara doesn’t get there

Insertion of Osimhen who arrives a few steps from the goal, but prefers to serve Kvaratskhelia on the left: the Georgian is not there with the blue action ending in stalemate

15:07

6′ – Bologna and Naples study

Study phase in these very first stages of the match: Bologna are looking for openings above all on the left out with Arnautovic

15:00

1′ – Bologna-Naples begins!

There is the kick-off of Bologna-Napoli: the 37th day begins for the two teams

14:50

Spalletti: “My feelings go in one direction”

Spalletti to Dazn about the farewell and the tattoo: “I lived the week as always, happy and supported by my feelings that all go in that direction. I’m fine. The tattoo? I’ve been feeling itchy for a couple of years, I went digging to see what was there and I I found this. Who knows, maybe I’ll delve deeper to find other beautiful things”. Read everything.

14:46

Thiago Motta: “It will be a great game”

Thiago Motta a Dazn before kick-off: “The boys who have been here for a long time have achieved some fantastic things, the responsibilities they pass on to the younger players every day. Today we face a wonderful match, we will do it together as always”.

14:38

Naples, Osimhen-Kvaratskhelia fight among the scorers

Two days from the end of Serie A, here is the current ranking of who has scored the most goals among the Azzurri champions of Italy

14:27

Hot June for Kvaratskhelia

It will be a hot June for Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian striker will be busy between marriage and contract renewal with Napoli. Read everything.

14:21

Motta: “Future? I will meet the president”

Thiago Motta he is among the eligible candidates to replace Spalletti on the Napoli bench. The Bologna coach, today’s opponent of the Azzurri, spoke about the future in the press conference







Thiago Motta:





14:18

“Napoli” by Nino D’Angelo will be the new anthem

Aurelio De Laurentiis announced that the new anthem for next season will be “Napoli” Of Nino D’Angelo. Read everything.

14:11

Naples, Luis Enrique examines the offer of De Laurentiis

Napoli presented an offer to Luis Enrique. Of Lawrence wait for the Spaniard’s answer for later Spalletti. The alternatives are Italian and Motta. Read everything.





Naples, Luis Enrique examines the offer of De Laurentiis





14:01

Naples, Spalletti’s choices

Defined the choices of Spalletti inserting Ostigard is Kim in central defence, with Bereszynski e Olivera external. In midfield confirmed the trio formed by Anguissa, Lobotka is Zielinski. Forward there is Zerbin with Osimhen e Kvaratskhelia

13:57

Bologna-Naples, the official formations

Bologna: Skorupski; Posch, Bonifazi, Lucumi, Cambiaso; Dominguez, Schouten, Ferguson; Aebischer, Arnautovic, Barrow. All. Motta

Napoli: My goal; Bereszynski, Ostigard, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Zerbin, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All. Spalletti

13:55

Naples, several defections for Spalletti

There are several defections for Luciano Spalletti who in Bologna will have to do without the disqualified Diamondbeyond of Mario Rui, Politano and Lozano. Read everything.

13:50

Bologna-Naples, Spalletti’s probable match

The lineups are awaited Bologna and Naples. Spalletti’s probable formation sees the offensive trio formed by Raspadori, Osimhen e Kvaratskhelia

13:45

In a few minutes Bologna and Napoli will be on the pitch

Growing anticipation for the match between Bologna and Naples. In a few minutes, the two teams will be on the field to begin the warm-up

Bologna – Dall’Ara Stadium