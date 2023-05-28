Home » Longtime neo-Nazi works for North Thuringian AfD member of the Bundestag Pohl
Longtime neo-Nazi works for North Thuringian AfD member of the Bundestag Pohl

Kasier active in neo-Nazi marches

According to the media report, Pohl employee Benedikt Kaiser was active in right-wing extremist circles for many years prior to his publishing work. Participation in neo-Nazi marches in Chemnitz and Zwickau and in NPD demonstrations are mentioned. According to the report, photos show him in the vicinity of the “National Socialists Chemnitz” and the hooligan group “NS-Boys”.

Pohl does not want to comment

According to “Welt”, the North Thuringian member of the Bundestag Jürgen Pohl refused to comment on Benedikt Kaiser, referring to the general need for protection of employees. At the request of MDR THÜRINGEN, Pohl did not want to comment publicly on the report and the employment relationship.

Kaiser himself responded to the “Welt” article on Twitter and wrote that you don’t owe a line of explanation about things that happened in previous years. In addition, Kaiser explicitly thanked the AfD member of the Bundestag Jürgen Pohl, Frank Pasemann, who was excluded from the AfD, Philip Stein from the right-wing extremist association One Percent and the publisher Götz Kubitschek.

