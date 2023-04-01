MELBOURNE – Everything is ready for the Australian Grand Prixvalid as the third round of the 2023 season of Formula 1. On the historic and evocative Melbourne circuit, the hunt for Red Bulls starts again, with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who will at least try to confirm the positive tradition of the Reds at the Albert Park Circuit. The third free practice session of the Grand Prix is scheduled for Saturday 1 April at 3:30, while the qualifications will start at 7:00. Both sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 (channel 207), while on TV8 it will be possible to watch the qualifying from 2.00 pm on a delayed basis. The race, on the other hand, is scheduled for Sunday 2 April at 7:00, or deferred on TV8 from 15:00.

Qualifying live on Tuttosport.com

From 7:00 it will be possible to follow the qualifying live also on our website with our live: follow the qualifying live on Tuttosport.com.