Discover the Benefits of Taichi and Qigong for Your Health in this Friday’s Class

Title: “Join the ‘Taichi for Your Health‘ Class this Friday for Qigong Exercises and Well-Being”

Date: August 2, 2023

This Friday, the popular “Taichi for Your Health” class will continue to offer participants Qigong exercises aimed at promoting well-being. Additionally, the class will provide valuable information about upcoming activities, including a free class on Paseo de la Reforma.

Hosted on the Facebook page of Mexico movement with the World United for Taichi, the class will be broadcasted on Friday, August 4, from 5:00 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. The broadcast will be retransmitted on the Sendero Artes Marciales page, also on Facebook.

During the “Taichi for Your Health” class, participants can expect an extension of the Qigong exercise series, specifically targeting people experiencing eye fatigue or specific discomfort in any part of their body. These exercises have shown positive results in promoting overall well-being.

Furthermore, the class will highlight the upcoming free class to be held on Paseo de la Reforma. Distinguished graduates of the Taichi Competence Standard program with SEP-CONOCER recognition will be in attendance, showcasing their practical application of the skills learned during the six-month course. Attendees will witness the remarkable progress made through this certification program.

Moreover, the class will also introduce new students to the certification program, providing them with an overview of the skills and achievements they can expect upon completion.

In addition to these exciting topics, valuable information about upcoming activities geared towards the well-being and interests of participants will be shared during the class.

To join the “Taichi for Your Health” class, tune in to the Facebook page of the Mexico movement with the World United for Taichi and Martial Arts Trail on Friday, August 4, from 5:00 p.m. to 5:40 p.m. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your well-being and discover the benefits of Taichi and Qigong exercises.

For more information, visit the Facebook page of the Mexico movement with the World United for Taichi and Martial Arts Trail.

Images: Martial Arts Trail Archive.

