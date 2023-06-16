Sleep well and promote rest: which pillow is right? What to know to make the right choice

The pillow plays a fundamental role in ensuring sleep but also the right rest of the back, shoulders and head.

We underestimate its importance and yet choose the right one it’s not easy at all and you don’t need to buy it too stiff or too soft and above all it’s essential to experiment.

The goal is indeed ensure rest and straight line of the spine which must always be intact, even when you sleep. Which cushion is suitable and how to figure it out: pay attention to these details.

How to choose the right pillow

Everyone has some preferences when it comes to the pillow as well as for the mattress, for this reason it is advisable to try it and not buy it without having seen if it can or may not go well. Today there are so many materials and shapes and therefore choosing is not so intuitive. Disturbed sleep causes disease, predisposes the body to develop stroke, diabetes, depression, cardiovascular pathologies.

There are some good rules to follow to have the perfect pillow, the first is that it goes replaced on a regular basis from a minimum of three years to a maximum of five. It must not be too high but not flat either, it is better to focus on a minimum of 10 centimeters and a maximum of 20 centimeters. Pay attention to the widthThis is also an important fact.

If you have posture problems choose the one in latex, for example in memory foam. This material is also suitable for those who suffer from allergy and to fight mites. Beware of innovative tools such as heated cushions, these practices are not suitable for everyone. To better orient yourself, consider whether you sleep on your stomach, down or on your side, this will certainly help you understand what is best.

For example side sleeper must prefer a pillow of about 15 centimeters hard, who sleeps on the other hand supine position a low and soft pillow, those who they sleep on their stomachs a low, flat pillow. For those who suffer from insomnia it is useful to evaluate your pillow even more carefully because it could become a factor in further difficulty in falling asleep.

It is useful to remember that materials such as wool and the like are not suitable for allergy sufferers and asthmatics because they tend to accumulate a lot of dust, the latex ones are not suitable for those with neck and posture problems because they are too stiff, better a microfiber model which is certainly more suited to your needs.