Stimulate the vitality of the domestic market, the consumer market is expected to maintain a steady growth in the second quarter

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-06-16 22:46

CCTV News: The Ministry of Commerce of China stated at a regular press conference on June 15 that the consumer market is expected to continue to maintain a steady growth in the second quarter, and will promote the introduction of a series of policy measures to support the recovery and expansion of consumption.

Shu Jueting, a spokesperson for China‘s Ministry of Commerce, said that with the arrival of the peak summer consumption season, residents’ consumer demand for holidays, leisure shopping, and travel will be further released. It is expected that the consumer market will continue to maintain a steady growth trend in the second quarter.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, 2023 has been designated as the year of boosting consumption. Since the beginning of this year, all localities have planned to invest more than 2.5 billion yuan in promoting home appliance consumption. During the upcoming summer consumption season, the Ministry of Commerce will also launch new consumption scenarios such as “618”, nightlife festivals, and digital consumption festivals.