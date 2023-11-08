Discover the Exciting “One Health” School Campaign: A Journey into the Interconnected Health of Humans, Animals, and the Environment

The College of Veterinarians of Asturias is calling all young scientists and animal lovers to join them on a unique educational adventure. The “One Health” school campaign, in collaboration with the Department of Education of the Principality of Asturias, aims to educate students on the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health.

The campaign features interactive talks led by veterinarians Rocío Quince and Enrique Valverde, along with David Artime, the general director of Educational Inclusion and Planning. These talks will explore the complexities of health issues that require consideration of humans, animals, and the Earth simultaneously. Students will have the opportunity to become disease detectives, investigating topics such as zoonoses, emerging diseases, and the challenges of antibiotic resistance.

Real-life examples, including the global impact of Covid-19 and the threat of antimicrobial resistance, will be shared to inspire students to become health heroes. The campaign is open to all ESO and Baccalaureate students studying Biology and will be delivered by real veterinarians, providing an enriching learning experience.

The College of Veterinarians encourages students to join this knowledge expedition through the Educastur platform and discover the intricate web of life on our planet. This is an opportunity for young minds to be part of the change towards a healthier world for everyone. Don’t miss out on this chance to open your eyes to the wonders of interconnected health!

Share this: Facebook

X

