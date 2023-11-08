The government does not contemplate ending the dialogues with ELN: Iván Cepeda

“There is no interest other than obtaining that result (the release of Luis Manuel Díaz) and that is achieved with demand, but also patience,” Iván Cepeda expressed to Caracol Radio.

In that same interview, the senator for the Historical Pact and who is part of the negotiation table with the National Liberation Army (ELN) pointed out that “it has not been considered” giving an “ultimatum” for the guerrilla to release the player’s father. of Liverpool football, Luis Díaz.

These statements contrast with what Cepeda had said in the Senate plenary session on November 7, when he referred to the future of peace talks between the government and this guerrilla. The senator said that “when Mr. Diaz’s release occurs, this situation and the others will merit a clear position at the dialogue table.”

Iván Cepeda also added that, as part of the negotiating group, “we are aware that peace cannot be built if these events persist, which, I repeat, mourn and embarrass our country.” With Infobae

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

