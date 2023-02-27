Sky Cinema brings cinema to your home – Great films, original and exclusive series and lots of animation. Over 200 premieres a year The most awaited films and major international blockbusters, directly to your home. The best of Italian and international cinema. Italian and international blockbuster titles of all kinds to satisfy the whole family. New Sky Original films designed especially for you. Sky Original productions with the big names of Italian and international cinema. Plus subscribers Sky Cinema can join a dedicated offer to access the entire catalog of Paramount+ at no extra cost on your subscription. With Sky Ultra HD enjoy a wide range of programs in 4K HDR. The information shown refers to the availability of the titles included in the Sky Cinema package offer between January and December 2022.

ON THE AIR TODAY WITH THE SKY CINEMA PACKAGE

Bullet Train

David Leitch’s gripping action-comedy starring Brad Pitt. A hitman gets on the Tokyo-Kyoto train to steal a suitcase, only to find he is surrounded by criminals.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 21.15/channel 301, SKY CINEMA 4K at 21.15/channel 313 and SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 21.45/channel 303)

Open Arms – The Law of the Sea

Audience Award at the Rome Film Fest for the film starring Eduard Fernandez, Dani Rovira and Sergi Lopez which tells the incredible true story of Oscar Camps, founder of Open Arms.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 21.15/channel 302)

Liar liar

Jim Carrey’s comedy explodes into hilarious comedy. Little Max wishes his dad, a chronic liar, wouldn’t lie for 24 hours… It’s going to be a long day!

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00/channel 304)

In Time

Fantasy-action by Andrew Niccol with Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried. In a future where everyone’s life is marked by a timer, a man escapes from a false murder charge.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD ore 21.00/canale 305)

Governance – The price of power

Massimo Popolizio and Vinicio Marchioni in the intense film by Michael Zampino. The manager of an oil group prepares his revenge against those who have involved him in an investigation.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00/channel 306)

Fifty Shades of Gray

Eros and romance for Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, from the novel by EL James. A student is seduced by a rich and mysterious man who involves her in a transgressive relationship.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00/channel 307)

The last flight

Marion Cotillard in a touching and romantic adventure. In 1933 an aviator flies over the Sahara desert in search of her man, who disappeared during an air crossing.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00/channel 308)

Son’s name

Alessandro Gassmann, Micaela Ramazzotti and Valeria Golino in a family comedy directed by Francesca Archibugi. The revelation of the name of an unborn child generates an uproar of protests.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00/channel 309)

No one can judge me

Hilarious comedy by Max Bruno with Paola Cortellesi, Raoul Bova, Rocco Papaleo and Anna Foglietta. After her husband’s death, a woman decides to become an escort to pay off her debts.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 21.15/channel 310)

The Godfather – Part III

Francis F. Coppola directs Al Pacino, Andy Garcia and Diane Keaton in the final chapter of the saga. With his empire on the wane, Mike Corleone names an heir and fights for his redemption.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 21.15/channel 311)

